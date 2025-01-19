"Should be sold for this alone", "Would look out of place in a local 5-a-side" - Fans slam Manchester United star after loss to Brighton

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Andre Onana after he had a performance to forget during their 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 19.

Kaoru Mitoma made a great run before selflessly squaring the ball to Yankuba Minteh who tapped home from close range to make it 1-0 (5'). However, Bruno Fernandes' penalty leveled the scores in the 23rd minute following a foul inside the box by Carlos Baleba.

Joao Pedro thought he had given Brighton the lead shortly after the break after finding the back of the net. However, his effort was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up. The Seagulls were unfazed as Mitoma netted in the 60th minute to give the visitors the advantage.

Trending

Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United 16 minutes later when Andre Onana came out to collect the ball from the edge of his box. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old gifted the ball straight to Georginio Rutter who made no mistake in front of the open net to make it 3-1.

Onana was given a low rating of 4.2 by FotMob. He made a direct error leading to a goal, made zero saves, and completed only four long balls from an attempted 15 with an accuracy of 27 percent.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Onana should be sold for this alone."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"ANDRÉ ONANA WOULD HONESTLY LOOK OUT OF PLACE DOWN THE LOCAL 5 ASIDE TEAM.."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"I need bayinder to be starting over him. H e a terrible GK," one fan commented

"Onana aint a goalie I'm convinced .. You can't build any foundations when the goalie is thick as mince," another added

"What Onana just did is amateur-level—no disrespect to pub teams," one fan typed

"Need to move him on. He's cost us UCL elimination and many mistakes this season. Not worth the risk ! This season is washed anyways, we need to protect the next season. No worthwhile play from the back either, for all the hype," another insisted

"I am not sure about Amorim with the 3-4-3" - Jamie O'Hara questions Ruben Amorim following Manchester United's loss against Brighton

Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara has questioned Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. He also claimed the Red Devils offered nothing and had a really poor performance.

Manchester United had more possession with 51 percent of the ball. However, despite having 10 shots on goal, they only landed one on target, with a low xG of 1.41. Meanwhile, Brighton had an xG of 1.98, even though they mustered six shots in total with three being on target.

The Red Devils never seemed to have control, especially in midfield. This led to O'Hara telling Sky Sports News (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"Big, big problems for Man Utd. I am not sure about Amorim with the 3-4-3. They were miles off it. It was a really bad performance. They offered nothing."

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League table with 26 points from 22 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback