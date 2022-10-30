“Should be sold for a bag of Fritos”, “An absolute disgrace” – Liverpool fans react angrily to ‘criminal’ performance from 25-year-old star during 2-1 loss against Leeds

Liverpool fans have slammed defender Joe Gomez after their 2-1 loss against Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on October 29.

The defender was directly at fault for the visitors' first goal in the fourth minute. He made a poor back pass towards goalkeeper Alisson but it was wayward and Rodrigo Moreno scored in an empty net.

Mohamed Salah equalized in the 14th minute but Cyrsencio Summerville scored the winning goal for Leeds in the 89th minute.

Gomez, 25, had a terrible game other than the Peacocks' first goal as well. He tried 23 long balls with only 12 being accurate and lost possession a whopping 24 times.

Liverpool fans were certainly displeased with the Englishman's performance. They took to Twitter to share their annoyance at Gomez's performance:

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT Genuinely hope Joe Gomez gets released at HT. Absolute shambles of a footballer Genuinely hope Joe Gomez gets released at HT. Absolute shambles of a footballer

Eric Italiano @ericitaIiano One of the worst performances I’ve seen in the Klopp era and that was before they concede the winner. This team is fucking terrible and Joe Gomez should be sold for a bag of Fritos. One of the worst performances I’ve seen in the Klopp era and that was before they concede the winner. This team is fucking terrible and Joe Gomez should be sold for a bag of Fritos.

Samuel @SamueILFC I love Joe Gomez, but he plays like Dejan Lovren week in week out this season. I love Joe Gomez, but he plays like Dejan Lovren week in week out this season.

Barry LFC O Sullivan @NotoriousLFC I would sub off Joe Gomez for that. At this level that is an absolute disgrace I would sub off Joe Gomez for that. At this level that is an absolute disgrace

#66 @Trentslegacy Joe gomez you are a criminal, Nottingham Forrest and Leeds now, get out Joe gomez you are a criminal, Nottingham Forrest and Leeds now, get out

Alex Lafon-Anthony @lafon_alex If we play Joe Gomez we start with a disadvantage… the guy is championship standard at best If we play Joe Gomez we start with a disadvantage… the guy is championship standard at best

#RESILIENCIA 🇺🇾 / Echte Liebe ⚫️🟡 @M_Bas1 Hopefully that’s Joe Gomez done. He can’t play for Liverpool again. It’s as simple as that. Hopefully that’s Joe Gomez done. He can’t play for Liverpool again. It’s as simple as that.

Gomez joined the club from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and has made 155 senior appearances for the Reds so far.

He has played 13 matches in all competitions this season as Liverpool's defense has been immensely criticized. Gomez also made several errors during their 4-1 loss against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League table, having conceded 15 goals in 12 matches.

Liverpool's season continues to worsen as they fail to contain Leeds

The Reds were mighty favorites coming into the game even though they had lost their previous Premier League encounter 1-0 against Nottingham Forest. They beat Ajax 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League and were expected to beat Leeds, who were without a win in eight games.

However, mistakes at the back and an incredibly determined performance from Lilywhites' goalkeeper Ilan Meslier meant back-to-back defeats for Liverpool.

The hosts had 69% possession and 22 shots on goal with 10 being on target. However, Meslier made nine saves and three punches to keep the Reds at bay.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now lost four out of 12 league games this season, drawing four and winning the remaining four. They are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and eight points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, though the Mapgies have played one more game.

Liverpool will next host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on November 1. They are currently second in their group, three points behind the Italian side.

They will then travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on November 6. Klopp will hope to bounce back soon if they are to remain within touching distance of the leading pack in the league.

