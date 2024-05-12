"Should be sold in the summer", "Finished at this level" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite their 1-0 win over Manchester United

Arsenal fans have called for Thomas Partey to be sold after his performance in their Premier League fixture against Manchester United earlier today (Sunday, May 12). The supporters were extremely disappointed with the Ghanaian's display.

The Gunners locked horns with the Red Devils at Old Trafford in an extremely crucial league fixture during the twilight stages of this season's title race. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute for the north Londoners.

Despite securing all three points and getting the job done, Mikel Arteta's men seemed a shadow of their usual selves, especially given their form in 2024. Partey started the fixture and almost played till the final whistle. He was subbed off for Jakub Kiwior in stoppage time, with Arteta attempting to see out the victory.

The Ghana international's performance against Manchester United certainly didn't impress Arsenal fans as they took to social media to demand his summer exit. One supporter wrote on X, insisting for an upgrade:

While another claimed:

Here are the rest of their reactions:

"Most composed player today [Saliba]. Partey should be sold this summer and Martinelli needs to work on himself" wrote one fan

"This partey guy isn’t it #ARSMUN" claimed another

"Partey had a stinker today" one supporter said

"Up to me? I would have removed Partey from the 35th minute. And I'm not overreacting" another stated

The Gunners will next face Everton on the final day of the Premier League next Sunday, May 19. They sit atop the table and are a point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal open to considering offers for Thomas Partey in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window for the right bid, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners secured Partey's signature from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after triggering his £45 million release clause. While the Ghana international has been a key player for Mikel Arteta over the years, he has seen a decreasing role in the team this season.

This is due in part to his injury issues as well as Arsenal's £105 million club-record signing of Declan Rice. Partey has managed just 15 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners this campaign.

The Gunners are in the market for a midfielder and are searching for a replacement, per the aforementioned outlet. The north Londoners could be looking to cash in on Partey as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the club.