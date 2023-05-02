"Should start learning Chinese", "Elche level player" - Fans rip into Real Madrid star for shambolic performance in 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans ripped apart Eder Militao for his performance during the 2-0 La Liga defeat against Real Sociedad on Tuesday (May 2). Trailing leaders Barcelona by 14 points with five games remaining, Los Blancos are now all but out of the title race.

Takefusa Kubo gave Sociedad the lead in the 47th minute. To exacerbate matters for Carlo Ancelotti's side, Dani Carvajal was sent off in the second half before Ander Barrenetxea added another in the 85th minute.

Militao was called out by fans on Twitter for his display, as the Brazilian central defender didn't have an ideal outing. One of his errors led to a goal, making the player an easy target for fans. He also completed only one tackle and made no interceptions. Militao lost possession nine times as well.

Fans lambasted him for the display, with one tweeting:

"We need to have a talk about Militao. He is a Elche level player in all honesty."

Another chimed in:

"Militao should start learning Chinese."

Los Blancos have 68 points from 33 games, while the Blaugrana have 82.

Fans, agitated by the loss, picked Miitao as their target. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Madrid's La Liga defeat to Sociedad:

Angel @AngelBlaugarana Marcos Alonso is better than Militao Marcos Alonso is better than Militao

Elon Tusk @elontusk78 @managingmadrid Militao showing us he won't be missed vs City.. what a horrible display... Shambles @managingmadrid Militao showing us he won't be missed vs City.. what a horrible display... Shambles

Alberto🇮🇨 @albertomiguelr @MadridXtra I don’t want to hear any RM fan saying that Militao is the best CB itw, what is this shit??? @MadridXtra I don’t want to hear any RM fan saying that Militao is the best CB itw, what is this shit???

E. @FCBiEman @TheEuropeanLad We need to have a talk about Militao. He is a Elche level player in all honesty. @TheEuropeanLad We need to have a talk about Militao. He is a Elche level player in all honesty.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid's hopes of winning the La Liga title may be all but over, but they're are still active in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

They return to action on May 6 (Saturday) to take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. After that game, Ancelotti's side face Manchester City in the first leg of the much anticipated UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Winning both competitions could still make the Madrid giants' season a success despite their failures in the league. However, it's undeniable that their performance in La Liga has been very inconsistent this term.

Poll : 0 votes