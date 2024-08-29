"Should have started in place of Mbappe" - Fans surprised by 23-year-old star's exclusion from Real Madrid XI for Las Palmas clash

Fans have taken to social media to share their surprise at the exclusion of Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid's starting lineup to face Las Palmas. The 23-year-old will have to make an impact from the bench instead, as Los Blancos face Las Palmas in La Liga at the Gran Canaria stadium on Thursday, August 29.

Rodrygo has been one of Madrid's most exciting players in recent years, and he has taken that impressive form into the new season. In just two La Liga games, the Brazilian forward has scored once and provided an assist.

Last season, he was instrumental in Real Madrid lifting the La Liga trophy and the Champions League trophy, scoring 15 goals across both competitions. Fans now expect the 23-year-old to be a starter for most games.

However, he was placed on the bench for this game by Carlo Ancelotti, replaced by Brahim Diaz in the front-three. Fans on social media reacted with posts like these:

"Rodrygo should have started in place of Mbappe," one fan said.

"Tears they’ve benched Rodrygo when he’s been their best attacker so far," another fan added.

"why was rodrygo excluded brah," a fan questioned.

"Seeing Rodrygo benched breaks me down. I think I have to detach emotions this season," a fan was not happy.

"am i tweakin or carlo benched rodrygo for brahim," another fan was shocked.

"Where is Rodrygo," asked a fan.

"Benched Rodrygo and kept the French diva jajaj I hope we lose," a fan was angry.

Others added:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has little concern about Kylian Mbappe's form

While Rodrygo has been contributing consistently with goal contributions for Real Madrid, the same cannot be said for new signing Kylian Mbappe. The French World Cup winner finally made the switch to Real Madrid this summer after a drawn-out transfer saga.

Mbappe scored on his debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, but is yet to find the back of the net in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti is not concerned about this poor form in front of goal, though, as he said in a press conference (via Eurosport):

"The last goal Mbappe scored was August 14 [in the Super Cup] and today is August 28. That's two weeks. It isn't the time to worry. He isn't worried, and neither are we. Vinicius hasn't scored in three games, and he doesn't look worried."

Real Madrid fans may relax with Ancelotti's words, but they will have concerns if Mbappe is unable to score against Las Palmas.

