“Should be starting man”, “For god’s sake” - Liverpool fans furious with 2 players not being part of line-up vs Southampton

Liverpool fans have expressed their frustration on X after Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa failed to make the starting XI to face Southampton. The two sides are set to clash in the Premier League at Anfield later today (Saturday, March 8).

Reds Boss Arne Slot has made three changes to his starting line-up, with Alisson Becker starting in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defence.

The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez start up front to complete the XI.

With Slot resting some key players due to the Reds' hectic schedule, many fans expected Endo and Chiesa to be given a chance to impress. The former has looked impressive defensively during his 24 appearances across all competitions this season, mostly coming on as a late substitute.

On the other hand, Chiesa has struggled for game time since joining Liverpool last summer. The Italy international has made just 10 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

One Liverpool fan reacted to the starting XI:

"Start Endo for god sake."

Another fan tweeted:

"Endo should be starting man."

Here are some more reactions:

"What has Chiesa got to do to get started over Diaz," one fan pondered.

"Should’ve started Endo," one fan commented.

"Idk what endo has to do to earn a start these days," another added.

"Why did we really sign Chiesa,if he can't help the team in this time of tired legs then he should be sold in the summer. Forwards are struggling with fatigue a lot," one fan tweeted.

"Why isn’t Chiesa ever given a run?" another questioned.

"They know they are getting beaten" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Southampton

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to comfortably defeat Southampton in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

The Reds arguably have one hand on the title, given their 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the league standings. The former have 67 points from 28 games and will be seeking to secure all three points, with the Gunners having a game in hand. Meanwhile, Southampton are 20th with just nine points this season.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 Live and I would not be surprised if Liverpool make quite a few changes. They have got a big lead at the top of the Premier League but they still have work to do in the Champions League against Paris St-Germain next week. They got a great win in the first leg in Paris, but that tie certainly isn't over."

If Reds boss Arne Slot had a third team, he might think about using it here - but he can probably get away with playing his second team and still being too strong for Saints"

He continued:

"It is around 230 miles from Southampton to Liverpool, and fair play to any Saints fans who make the trip - they are absolute die-hards because they are not getting anything at Anfield. I would be saving my petrol money because they know they are getting beaten, same as they know they are getting relegated this season."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-0

