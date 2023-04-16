“Should be starting”, “Nothing left to play for” – Real Madrid fans make surprise claim about wanting to see out of form player against Cadiz

Real Madrid fans feel Carlo Ancelotti should have given Eden Hazard a start as Los Blancos take on Cadiz in a La Liga away clash on April 15. The Madrid giants head into the game trailing Barcelona by 13 points.

They also have a UEFA Champions League second-leg showdown against Chelsea coming up at the weekend. Fans believe Hazard, who has barely started a game in recent times, should have been given the nod for the Cadiz showdown.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Los Blancos. Lucas Vasquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez are the four defenders. Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos are the three midfielders.

Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes partner Karim Benzema in the attack. Fans, however, believe Hazard should have been given a chance to redeem himself.

Since his 2019 move from Chelsea, the Belgian has failed to replicate the form that he displayed for the Stamford Bridge club. He has made only 74 appearances for the club in what has been an injury-plagued stint. Hazard has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists for the Spanish giants.

He has been sporadic this season as well, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The Belgian, though, came up with a fine cameo and bagged an assist against Real Valladolid on April 2.

One fan wrote on Twitter about Hazard:

"Hazard should be starting."

Another claimed:

"Still can’t wrap my head around Hazard not starting even when Vini is out. Carlo could’ve easily started with Hazard Rodrygo & Asensio, there’s nothing left to play for in La Liga give Hazard minutes ffs."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Real Madrid's lineup for the La Liga away clash against Cadiz was announced:

nostalgia @PogiChinito @MadridXtra I would have start vallejo instead of militao for precautionary purposes. Then hazard at the left wing, then asensio on the right. @MadridXtra I would have start vallejo instead of militao for precautionary purposes. Then hazard at the left wing, then asensio on the right.

Alpha Male👑🤍 @last_kingcurtis

Carlo could’ve easily started with Hazard Rodrygo & Asensio, there’s nothing left to play for in La Liga give Hazard minutes ffs @MadridXtra Still can’t wrap my head around Hazard not starting even when Vini is outCarlo could’ve easily started with Hazard Rodrygo & Asensio, there’s nothing left to play for in La Liga give Hazard minutes ffs @MadridXtra Still can’t wrap my head around Hazard not starting even when Vini is outCarlo could’ve easily started with Hazard Rodrygo & Asensio, there’s nothing left to play for in La Liga give Hazard minutes ffs https://t.co/tW1QlIy0An

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sent a defiant message ahead of the Cadiz showdown

Real Madrid have underperformed in La Liga this season by their astronomical standards. The fact that they trail Barca by 13 points is a testament to the same.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, claimed that the team would fight until the end regardless of whether they finish at the top or not. Speaking to the media ahead of the Cadiz showdown, Ancelotti said:

"My players are motivated to prepare the right strategy for the game. We're in a competition we must respect. We're trailing but we want to do the best we can. There are nine games to go. If we can't finish top, we'll fight to the end to at least secure second. The players know that and this jersey demands that attitude."

Real Madrid have a clash against Chelsea awaiting after their game against Cadiz tonight.

