"Should stay!" - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments on Barcelona teammate's uncertain future after Levante win

FC Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants teammate Ousmane Dembele to stay at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future. He stated these feelings after the Blaugrana secured a comeback 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga last night (April 10).

When asked about Dembele's immediate future at the club, Aubameyang said the following (via Barca Universal):

"Dembélé should stay!”

The Gabon international also stated that he has started to build a great on-pitch relationship with Dembele which has helped him score a lot more often. He added:

"Ousmane knows me well, I have to be prepared when he goes down the right."

Dembele currently has an uncertain future at the club despite his recent run of excellent form. As things stand, the Frenchman has less than six months remaining on his Barcelona contract with no advancements being made in negotiations.

Dembele's situation has attracted attention from a host of clubs over a possible free transfer in the summer. According to Barca Universal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are two sides interested in signing Dembele at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger has contributed two goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season. It is worth mentioning that nine of those assists have come in his last seven games in La Liga.

Barcelona secured a vital win against Levante in La Liga

Barcelona picked up yet another win as they look to end the 2021-22 season on a high. The Catalan giants, however, went a goal down early in the second half after Jose Luis Morales converted the penalty.

Dembele and Aubameyang combined once again to help Barcelona level the game in the second-half. Three minutes later, 19-year-old sensation Pedri Gonzalez put the Catalan giants in the lead. Gonzalo Melero then leveled the game for Levante from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

However, Xavi Hernandez's side would dig deep and score the winner through Dutchman Luuk de Jong in injury time.

The win puts the Catalan giants second in the La Liga standings, having picked up 60 points from 30 matches. As things stand, they are 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid but do have a game in hand over their rivals.

Barcelona will now host German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 14. The tie is currently level at 1-1 after the first leg.

