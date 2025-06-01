"Should they do that? Absolutely" - Pundit tells MLS clubs what they must do to sign Cristiano Ronaldo to revive Lionel Messi rivalry

ESPN analyst Herculez Gomez has urged MLS clubs to try and sign Cristiano Ronaldo to reignite the rivalry with Lionel Messi. He believes that the clubs can lure him like Inter Miami did with the Barcelona legend.

Speaking on Futbol Americas, Gomez claimed that MLS clubs should try their best to get Ronaldo. He stated that the addition of the Portuguese star would make it even better with Messi already playing, and said via GOAL:

“Nobody thought Lionel Messi would come, and yet he did. What did it take? It took ownership and I think it’s going to be a similar package [to recruit Ronaldo to MLS]. American owner John Textor (owns Botafogo, Crystal Palace and American Eagle Football Group), they want, as per reports, to offer a similar package for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo, or one of the teams, ahead of the Club World Cup."

“Do I see someone within Major League Soccer with the ability to do that? Maybe. Should they do that? Absolutely. There is no absolute way you have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same league, and you’re not going to pay attention. Whether you’re a hater of what they have become now, or whether you’re a lover of what they’ve done to the game. Two players who have played at the highest of levels for so long, who have competed against one another."

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to sign a new deal at Al Nassr and is still in talks. He has been linked with a host of clubs who are playing in the Club World Cup this month in the United States, where Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have qualified to play.

MLS will gain from Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry, claims Gomez

Herculez Gomez continued to talk about Ronaldo on Futbol Americas and claimed that the addition of the Al Nassr star would benefit the league. He believes that the rivalry with Lionel Messi will add more eyeballs to the league and said:

“Everybody in the world will watch the league, will watch this match-up, and I almost feel like you have to make an intent, you have to try to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the MLS."

Ronaldo is close to signing a new deal at Al Nassr despite the rumors of switching clubs. Lionel Messi is also in talks with Inter Miami over extending his stay in the MLS.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More