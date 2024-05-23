"Should’ve gone to Dalot" - Manchester United fans react as 29-year-old star wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Manchester United fans reacted on various social media platforms after captain Bruno Fernandes was handed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

While Fernandes has been a crucial player, fans are divided on whether he deserved the award. Some believe Diogo Dalot should have won it instead. The Portuguese full-back has been one of the team's consistent defenders this season. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I love Bruno, but this award should have gone to Dalot."

Here are some of the best reactions after Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award:

Fernandes has now won the award thrice since his move to Old Trafford. This shows the tremendous impact the Portuguese midfielder has had since he joined the club in January 2020.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea have won the individual award more than Fernandes. Ronaldo and De Gea have won it four times each.

Diogo Dalot makes Bruno Fernandes reference to Manchester United teammates

Manchester United have had an injury-plagued campaign this season. Bruno Fernandes, a player who rarely misses games due to injury issues, also missed a match. This was the first time he missed a game for the Red Devils through injury.

The midfielder, however, has pushed through pain to play in several games. Speaking about Fernandes' mentality, Dalot said (via GOAL):

"He's been available every game and it shows that if you're available, you're closest to play games. This is the kind of way I think every club, every squad should go because if you have 70-80% of the squad available every season, I think it's going to be a lot easier than if you have 10-15%."

United's season, however, isn't yet over. Erik ten Hag's side are set to play Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25.