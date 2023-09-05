“Should’ve just paid the money” - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham 

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reckons the club owners should have splashed the cash to sign Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid this summer.

Henderson, who was with the Reds for more than a decade, left this summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The 33-year-old says that he tried to convince his old club owners, Fenway Sports Group, to snap up his 20-year-old compatriot.

Eventually, Los Blancos won the race for Bellingham in a deal worth £89 million, while the Reds pulled out owing to the finances involved. Instead, they brought in Alexis Mac Alister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million and Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig for £60 million.

Henderson told The Athletic (via GOAL) that FSG didn't want to upset the wage structure at Liverpool:

“They’re not going to go and spend a ridiculous amount of fees and wages on players because it will upset the structure, as much as I tried with certain players in the past.”

However, considering Bellingham's start to life at Real Madrid, Henderson reckons FSG could have made an exception to bring the player to Liverpool:

"They stick to their principles, and it has worked. Maybe not to the owners but you can probably think of certain players that I might have tried for in the past, especially recently! Looking back now, he’s on fire so (laughing) I might have thought we should have just paid the money!"

Henderson added that FSG might have pulled away from a move for Bellingham, but they have a plan and strategy in place.

"They always have a plan, always have a strategy and they know what they’re doing. The most important thing is they care about the club and that’s the biggest thing I would say about them."

How has former Liverpool-target Jude Bellingham fared at Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running.

Jude Bellingham has made a blistering start to life at Real Madrid since arriving on a big-money move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The English midfielder has scored in all four games for the La Liga giants, starting all four outings.

The Liverpool target scored on his competitive debut for Los Blancos in their 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga opener. Bellingham then starred with a brace and an assist in the 3-1 win at Almeria before netting the game's only goal in a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo.

Bellingham continued his scoring ways on his Santiago Bernabeu debut, netting a late winner in Real Madrid's 2-1 league win over Getafe. Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are the only team in the Spanish top flight to remain perfect on the table after four games this season.