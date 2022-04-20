“Should’ve left the club two years ago”, “plays like a child” – Roy Keane launches attack on 3 Manchester United stars after defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed the side's performance against Liverpool on Tuesday, where the Red Devils suffered a demoralizing 4-0 defeat.

With a top-four finish still in their sights, Ralf Rangnick's men could ill afford to give up any points.

But they slumped to a huge defeat with Keane finding issues with a number of the players' performances.

Harry Maguire had spoken ahead of the game, saying that he wouldn't be being picked by his club manager's if he were out of form. Keane hinted that the United captain's words hold no merit given what was another disappointing performance for the 29-year-old.

Keane told Sky Sports (via MEN):

"Defensively, we're trying to help Maguire out, before the match trying to give out PR, the last goal Maguire - his passing and his defending is not acceptable, not good enough for Man United. We're going to use that word again, talk about a rebuilding job at Man United."

Another United player to come under scrutiny from the club's former skipper was Marcus Rashford.

His future at the club has been uncertain following Fabrizio Romano's report that he is unhappy with his situation in the squad.

Keane lamented the forward's performance against Liverpool alongside showing his bemusement that Jesse Lingard is still at the club:

"Rashford's performance up front. Jesse Lingard coming on to save Man United, Jesse Lingard should've left the club two years ago, he's not good enough, Rashford played like a child up front he wasn't getting service but he was getting it in the first-half where you're through on goal a poor touch."

🗣️ "This team is not even likeable!"



🗣️ "This team is not even likeable!"

Graeme Souness and Roy Keane have their say on Man United's current situation 🗣️ "These boys get the managers sacked for fun!"

Roy Keane criticises the lack of fight shown by Manchester United against Liverpool

United were woefully beaten by Liverpool

Following each setback the Red Devils have suffered, squad members will often take to social media or speak to reporters to apologize for the team's performance.

But like Groundhog Day, the performances never seem to improve. In fact, in some regards, they become worse.

Keane commented on the constant apologies from United, saying:

"We've heard it so many times this season, so many times. It is difficult when you've been beaten and you've got to front up to the media, we're hearing the same stuff all the time 'we need to be a team, we need to do better' but we're not seeing it."

Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool #LIVMUN "It's NOT the club I played for!"

Erik ten Hag is set to take over in the summer with Fabrizio Romano reporting that his appointment will be announced soon by Manchester United.

Keane believes Manchester United need to make sure they get the right profile of players in:

"They have to get lads in, who are first of all, decent lads, good quality pros, talented to try and compete. Man United now fifth or sixth in the league, Man United fifth or sixth in the league? Unbelievable."

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal with their hopes of finishing in the top four at stake.

