“Should’ve retired many seasons ago” - Podcaster makes outrageous claim regarding Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

UK podcaster Lewis Bowden has boldly predicted Cristiano Ronaldo will be the worst performer at this summer's Euro 2024. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to captain Portugal in what could be his final major international tournament.

Ronaldo, 39, heads to Germany for the Euros in red-hot form, having flourished at Al-Nassr this season. The 2016 European Champion has posted 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was just as impressive during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He registered 10 goals and two assists in nine games, taking his overall international tally to 128 goals and 46 assists in 206 caps.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in club and international football history. Bowden suggested to his co-hosts on the Pitchside podcast that this won't prevent the iconic forward from struggling at the Euros this summer:

Trending

"Ronaldo should've retired many seasons ago. He's gonna get found out so badly in these Euros. He's gonna stink it... I think Ronaldo's gonna be the worst player at the entire Euros."

One of Bowden's co-hosts accused him of being disrespectful but he doubled down on his stance. He compared Ronaldo's participation at Euro 2024 to that of legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who was set to face young upstart Jake Paul:

"Do you know Mike Tyson coming back to fight Jake Paul and he was gonna get cleared out. This is like the same thing... hang up the boots Ronaldo."

Ronaldo will let his achievements and records do the talking, as he's done throughout his illustrious career. He will be eager to improve on his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he managed one goal in five games.

The Real Madrid icon has been crucial for Roberto Martinez since the Spaniard succeeded Fernando Santos as Portugal boss. Selecao das Quinas are among the favorites to win the tournament after their unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez told Cristiano Ronaldo's critics to look at his statistics ahead of Euro 2024

Roberto Martinez pointed towards Cristiano Ronaldo's statistics ahead of Euro 2024.

Portugal boss Martinez was clear about his thoughts regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to the national team. He alluded to the legendary forward's record at Al-Nassr (via GOAL):

"As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I think it's better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo is set to participate in his 11th major international competition. His longevity has made him arguably the greatest player in European football history.

The Al-Nassr superstar ended his club campaign as the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League. He registered 35 goals in 31 league games, which set a record for the most goals during a Saudi Pro League campaign.