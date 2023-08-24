“Should’ve been Ronaldo”, “I’m shivering” - Fans in awe as India prepares to welcome Neymar for Al Hilal’s clash against Mumbai City FC

Indian football fans were excited after Neymar's Al-Hilal was drawn in the same group as Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. The Brazilian ace and his side are set to play the Islanders in a group-stage clash in Pune, India.

Al-Hilal are historically the competition's most successful team, having won it a record four times, and finishing runner-up on another five occasions. The Saudi Pro League club have bolstered their squad this summer, signing the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves, Aleksander Mitrovic, Malcom, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

They have been grouped alongside Mumbai City FC, Nassaji Masandaran FC, and Navbahor FC in Group D of the AFC Champions League. The draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today (August 24).

This will be a chance for Mumbai City FC to show their footballing prowess against one of the best players in the world. The entire nation's hopes will be pinned on them after they became the final Indian club to secure a direct spot in the competition.

Mumbai City FC's first game is scheduled for September 19. The competition will have both a home and away format, enabling Neymar and Co. to play in India for the first time ever.

Fans were left shocked on X, with many conveying their excitement of potentially watching Neymar play live. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The ACL West Region groups can be viewed below (via ESPN):

Group A - Pakhtakor, Al Fayha, Ahal FC, Al Ain FC

Group B - Al Sadd, FC Nasaf, Al Faisaly, Sharjah FC

Group C - Al Ittihad, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC

Group D - Al Hilal, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City, Navbahor

Group E - Persepolis, Al Duhail SC, FC Istiklol, Al Nassr

Neymar reacts on social media after being unveiled as Al-Hilal player

The Brazilian forward reacted on Instagram after he was given an incredible unveiling at the King Fahd Stadium on August 19. The ceremony was as extravagant as it comes with thousands of fans cheering the 31-year-old on in the background.

The Brazilian superstar captioned his post:

"Awesome night just so blessed.Thanks to the @AlHilal audience. Proud to be Helali."

Neymar signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr on August 15 for a reported transfer fee of €90 million, becoming the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history. He is set to earn a salary of $300 million over the course of his contract, a figure which could rise up to $400 million.

The Barcelona and PSG legend has already established himself as one of the best players of this generation. He has scored 295 goals and provided 190 assists in 498 appearances to date in his club career and will now be looking to have a similar impact at Al-Hilal.