“Should’ve signed CR7” – BBL responds as Sydney Sixers hilariously announce Lionel Messi signing to spark Ronaldo banter

Fans are still enjoying the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the banter around the two superstars continues. The Argentine recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

BBL side Sidney Sixers decided to have some fun as they posted on Instagram a picture of Lionel Messi and captioned it:

“JUST IN: Sydney Sixers make coup of the century with late signing of new replacement player for tonight’s SCG match."

BBL's account came up with a hilarious response, suggesting that the team should have signed Ronaldo instead. They commented:

“Should've signed CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) and changed your name to the SIUUUxers.”

The Argentina captain realised a lifelong dream by winning the World Cup in Qatar, La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw in extra time. Messi starred with a brace and also scored in the shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved people wrong in Lionel Messi debate, says Jamie Carragher

FC Barcelona vs Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher recently lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his mental strength for regularly proving people wrong in the Lionel Messi debate.

Speaking to Diary of a CEO, Carragher said (via Daily Mail):

"I think (he's) probably one of the strongest players mentally, because he's had that thing his whole career, for how good he is, he's still had Messi on his shoulder. He could never almost sit back and say "I'm the best" and relax, he's always had this constant "yeah but you're not as good as Messi."

Carragher added:

"I know it splits people, but I would say the majority of people would probably side with Messi, I think that they do. And I think to always have that thing of trying to prove people wrong, and I've got that but on a completely different level, it's almost like he feels he's not ready to leave."

SPORTbible @sportbible Reminder that the only two major trophies in Portugal's history have come since Cristiano Ronaldo started playing for them Reminder that the only two major trophies in Portugal's history have come since Cristiano Ronaldo started playing for them https://t.co/qvVkkoMR0k

Both players likely played in their fifth and last World Cup, enjoying contrasting campaigns. Messi sparkled with seven goals and three assists in seven games at the World Cup and won the Golden Ball. The Portuguese, though, netted just once in five games as Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

Poll : 0 votes