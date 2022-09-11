“Should’ve started Camavinga” “Wtf am I looking at?” - Real Madrid fans enraged as 26-year-old midfielder starts against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans are enraged by Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Dani Ceballos ahead of Eduardo Camavinga as they host Mallorca in La Liga today (September 11).

Ceballos has made five appearances for the defending Spanish champions so far this season, all coming from the bench. However, the midfielder is yet to register a goal or assist to his name.

Camavinga, meanwhile, has managed to establish himself as a key part of the Los Blancos midfield since his move from Stade Rennais last summer.

He has already made six appearances in all competitions this season and played 46 times last season, scoring two goals and two assists.

Ceballos, meanwhile, could only make 18 appearances last season for the club as his campaign was plagued by injuries.

He will start for Real Madrid alongside Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde as Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric are on the bench.

However, fans were not happy with the Spanish midfielder starting ahead of Camavinga for Real Madrid. Here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Ceballos joined the Madrid giants from Real Betis back in 2017. He has made 79 appearances for the club since his move.

The Spanish international spent two seasons away on loan at Arsenal as he played for the Gunners during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Eden Hazard is also part of the starting line-up for Los Blancos today in the absence of the injured Karim Benzema. The 31-year-old has donned the white jersey three times so far this season, scoring a goal and registering an assist to his name.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Eden Hazard

RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Since his big-money move for around €115 million from Chelsea in 2019, Eden Hazard couldn't do justice to his supreme talent during his time at Real Madrid.

His career at the Santiago Bernabeu has been marred with injuries. The Belgian attacker has made only 69 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

However, with Karim Benzema suffering a minor injury, Carlo Ancelotti has to rely on the No. 7 as his attacking option for their game against Mallorca. Here's what the Italian said to reporters ahead of his team's La Liga clash:

"Hazard played against Celtic and he’ll do the same tomorrow. I hope he can put in a repeat performance. Injuries happen. Benzema had a small issue against Celtic and he was out for a while in December last year too and we managed to replace him just fine."

Hazard scored a goal and assisted another after coming on in the 30th minute of Los Blancos' 3-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League on September 6.

