"Should be well prepared for this kind of pressure", "Already played plenty of internationals" - Arsenal fans eager to see debutant's performance in EFL Cup clash against Brighton

Arsenal fans were delighted to see Mikel Arteta field Karl Hein for his team's EFL Cup third-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, November 9.

Hein will be making his debut for the Gunners against Brighton. The 20-year-old goalkeeper has previously represented the under-18 and under-21 teams for the north London-based side.

The Estonia international has also made 16 appearances for his national team. Instead of Matt Turner or Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta has decided to hand Hein a chance.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Arsenal fans:

Dan Critchlow @afcDW This is a big night for Hein but he should be well prepared for this kind of pressure, he’s already played plenty of internationals against teams like Belgium and strikers like Lukaku. This is a big night for Hein but he should be well prepared for this kind of pressure, he’s already played plenty of internationals against teams like Belgium and strikers like Lukaku.

AFC Wezty🇸🇪 @AFC_Wezty @Arsenal OMG KARL HEIN STARTS AND THE GAME ISNT EVEN STREAMED @Arsenal OMG KARL HEIN STARTS AND THE GAME ISNT EVEN STREAMED

AFC Sparta @FplSparta Time to smoke De Zerbi and seagulls pack

@Arsenal Heinnnnn and Marquinhossss starting🤩Time to smoke De Zerbi and seagulls pack @Arsenal Heinnnnn and Marquinhossss starting🤩🔥Time to smoke De Zerbi and seagulls pack🚬https://t.co/FzDeB3VlMi

P™ @SemperFiArsenal @Arsenal Thought we wouldn't get to see the lineup today just like the TV coverage of the game @Arsenal Thought we wouldn't get to see the lineup today just like the TV coverage of the game

Shaun Malone 🇺🇦 @ShaunMalone1997 @Arsenal Good luck to those who have a big chance to do something special tonight and give the boss something to think about going forward! @Arsenal Good luck to those who have a big chance to do something special tonight and give the boss something to think about going forward!

Bobby Webb @xDeadWebb @Arsenal If Hein’s goalkeeping skills are anywhere near the levels of his sauces we could have a real keeper on our hands here. @Arsenal If Hein’s goalkeeping skills are anywhere near the levels of his sauces we could have a real keeper on our hands here.

𝐀𝐅𝐂• 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐘 💎 @Gooner_Dynasty will be proud of Karl Hein.



Good luck lad. The whole of Estoniawill be proud of Karl Hein.Good luck lad. The whole of Estonia 🇪🇪 will be proud of Karl Hein. 👏 Good luck lad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to have a positive result in the last home game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are set to play their last home game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Arteta is to get a positive result for his team as he told the media ahead of the clash (via arsenal.com):

“It’s been an unbelievable joy to be part of the games that we have had at the Emirates with our supporters, It’s the last time we have with them before we start the ‘second season’, so we want to give them some joy and something to be proud of, and we need to do that tomorrow.

"We have to, as a club, take every competition seriously. We need to understand obviously the risks and rewards that we have, but at the same time we cannot treat any competition in a different way."

Arteta further added:

“We want another win because as well, playing well helps winning, and winning helps winning. It maintains the mood, it maintains the momentum, the confidence, the trust, the involvement of everybody and it’s just beneficial in any aspect.”

Arteta further revealed his admiration for Brighton's performances under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, saying:

“What they’ve done in the past two or three years, I think it’s remarkable, From a club perspective, they have a really clear vision, strategy and way of playing. The way they recruit, but the way they play most importantly, I think has been really consistent. I know Roberto well, I’ve followed him, I think he’s an extraordinary coach with very clear ideas that I really enjoy watching and tomorrow they will put a big test on us."

Arsenal's last fixture before the World Cup is a Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on November 12.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes