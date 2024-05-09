"Should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to demolish Manchester United 5-1. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

The Gunners have been in a great run of form, winning each of their last four league games. They are currently at the top of the table with 83 points from 36 games, one point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta and Co. will be the firm favorites to secure all three points against the Red Devils. Manchester United have won just one of their last five league games and were recently thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They are currently eighth in the table with 54 points and are in real danger of missing out on European qualification altogether.

Sutton made his prediction, writing (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester United fans need to stop living in the past and pretending we are still in the Sir Alex Ferguson era. My favourite team of the Premier League era was Ferguson's Treble-wining side of 1999, so for everyone who thinks I dislike United, I don't."

"They were also the best team the Premier League has ever seen but, while they were brilliant then, they are not anymore. Their manager Erik ten Hag is off at the end of the season, I'm convinced of that, and Arsenal should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford."

He added:

"The only question is whether the Gunners turn up but even if they are below their best, this could end up being a cricket score. I've got to say that while I've been critical of Bruno Fernandes in regards to the Manchester United captaincy, they missed him badly against Palace."

"United really need Fernandes back for this game but, even if he is fit, the only way they can win is by defending in numbers and taking whatever chances they get on the counter-attack. They will also need Arsenal to not quite be at it but, with what is at stake, I think the opposite will apply. I am expecting the Gunners to win easily."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-5

Manchester United handed boost as 2 key stars return to first-team training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost as Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford have returned to first-team training ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Martinez has been restricted to just 11 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. The Argentine centre-back missed 105 days of action (22 games) between September and January due to a reoccurring foot injury. He then suffered a knee injury and calf strain in the following months, missing eight and six games respectively.

On the other hand, Rashford has missed United's last three games after picking up an injury in their FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry City. The England international will be raring to go against Arsenal after having an underwhelming season, registering just eight goals and five assists in 40 appearances.