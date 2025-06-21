"Should have won a few" - Louis Saha names player who could have won 13 Ballon d'Ors shared by Ronaldo and Messi if both of them didn't exist

Louis Saha has named Thierry Henry as the player who should have won more Ballon d'Or but heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He was in awe of the two GOATs of the game and admitted that no one could match them.
Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda via BetSelect, Saha said that Ronaldo deserved more Ballon d'Or in his career, just like Henry. He added that the image of the Portuguese star might have drifted a few votes away from him to Messi and said:
"Thierry Henry should have won a few. But honestly, in terms of stats, nobody, apart from those two, managed to be there. No one dominates like those two did. How do you finish the season with 90 goals? Just explain to me. It's impossible. But for me, the Ballon d'Or seems to use criteria we didn't know about because Ronaldo should have won more. Maybe it was the image he portrayed that people may dislike, which is why he didn't get the votes."
When quizzed about the players who could be winning the Ballon d'Or in the future, Saha named Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as his top picks before saying Lamine Yamal, but believes that the Barcelona youngster needs to wait for his time. He said:
"Future Ballon d'Ors? Mbappé, Haaland, Vinicius. Bellingham is very close. I do think that Yamal will need to wait a little bit, but he's going to be up there."
Thierry Henry came close to winning the Ballon d'Or in 2006, when Fabio Cannavaro took home the France Football award. The Italian won the award with 173 points, while Gigi Buffon finished 2nd with 124 and the Arsenal legend came 3rd with 121.
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to win more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan in 2019 and admitted that he wanted to finish his career with more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi. He believed that he deserved more than the Argentine and said via Sky Sports:
"I would love [more], and I think I deserve it. Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years. I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well."
Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 5 Ballon d'Or to his name, while Lionel Messi has 8 trophies in his collection.