“Shouldn’t be at this club”, “Not even good backup players” – Manchester United fans want duo sold despite 3-1 FA Cup win over West Ham

Manchester United struck twice past the 90th minute to defeat West Ham United 3-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Fans have taken to Twitter to slam the duo of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay for their lackluster performances tonight (Thursday, March 1).

Manchester United's confidence would have been high coming into tonight's fixture, having won the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26), following their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

United manager Erik ten Hag made several changes to his starting XI. The likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, and Marcel Sabitzer were given opportunities to impress.

However, Manchester United started slowly in the first-half with both keepers having to make good saves to keep the scores level. The duo of Maguire and McTominay failed to have any sort of impact and were booked before half-time as well. The midfield failed to press effectively, leaving pockets of space for West Ham to exploit.

Ten Hag was forced to make an early change, bringing on the in-form Casemiro for McTominay. The Hammers gained the advantage in the 54th minute after Said Benrahma rifled the ball into the top corner.

Casemiro seemed to have leveled in the 72nd for the home side, however, he was flagged offside. Five minutes later, the scores were level after Nayef Aguerd's own goal.

Alejandro Garnacho and Fred scored in stoppage time to ensure the Red Devils qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester United fans were less than happy with the performances of Maguire and McTominay in particular, believing the duo aren't good enough to even make the bench anymore.

Here are some reactions:

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk The drop in quality from Casemiro to Scott McTominay is far too steep. And it shows every single time.



United really need to address that in the summer. The drop in quality from Casemiro to Scott McTominay is far too steep. And it shows every single time.United really need to address that in the summer.

Mike @MikeLUHG2 Going from Casemiro to McTominay is the DM equivalent of going from Mourinho to Ole.



Hope this helps Going from Casemiro to McTominay is the DM equivalent of going from Mourinho to Ole. Hope this helps

Robbie Doyle @robbiemanu77 Really hope Utd sell Maguire and McTominay in the summer.theyre such a step down and are not even good back up players Really hope Utd sell Maguire and McTominay in the summer.theyre such a step down and are not even good back up players

. @L_PxG_xS Maguire, McTominay and Weghorst shouldn't be at this club Maguire, McTominay and Weghorst shouldn't be at this club

Saeed TV @SaeedTV_ Mctominay struggling out there massively… Mctominay struggling out there massively…

Ace🥤 @speeds_c I can’t believe im watching Maguire and Lindelof play at the back with McTominay in midfield, this feels like 2020 all over again I can’t believe im watching Maguire and Lindelof play at the back with McTominay in midfield, this feels like 2020 all over again

Musoni @musoniUTD Missed the 1st half but heard Maguire and Mctominay are doing the usual Missed the 1st half but heard Maguire and Mctominay are doing the usual https://t.co/P7tmuc6hyj

KWASI GAZY @Kwasigazy Maguire and McTominay are the worst players I’ve ever seen. Mmoa Maguire and McTominay are the worst players I’ve ever seen. Mmoa

United next face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals, which is scheduled to take place on March 18 at Old Trafford.

"Like they're in Starbucks" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane slams West Ham for poor performance in FA Cup defeat

Despite taking a 1-0 lead against the Red Devils, West Ham capitulated late in the second half to be knocked out of the FA Cup.

ITV pundit Roy Keane wasn't impressed with the Hammers, branding them 'lazy'. He said:

"They have got into some good areas and some good pockets, but what I would say is that it’s lazy sometimes when they get in these good positions. You have got to get players in the box, look! It is just laziness and players watching, you have got to get yourself in there to get yourself a goal - that is what the good players do, they have a hunger and desire to get themselves into the box."

Following the game, he also slammed the visitors' poor defending and goalkeeping:

"They're having a little discussion, like they're in Starbucks. Come and take people out - come with violence. That's your job!"

ITV Football @itvfootball "They're having a little discussion, like they're in Starbucks. Come and take people out - come with violence. That's your job!"



Roy Keane was not impressed with West Ham's goalkeeping and defending for Man United's equaliser...



@EmiratesFACup "They're having a little discussion, like they're in Starbucks. Come and take people out - come with violence. That's your job!"Roy Keane was not impressed with West Ham's goalkeeping and defending for Man United's equaliser... 💬 "They're having a little discussion, like they're in Starbucks. Come and take people out - come with violence. That's your job!"😡 Roy Keane was not impressed with West Ham's goalkeeping and defending for Man United's equaliser...@EmiratesFACup https://t.co/DOBH4Sfweu

Poll : 0 votes