“Shouldn’t be at a club of this stature” - Paul Scholes hits out at 2 Manchester United stars after 4-0 loss against Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Casemiro and Christian Eriksen following the duo's poor performance against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

The Red Devils lost the Premier League showdown by a score of 4-0 with Palace finding the back of the net twice in each half. Michael Olise scored from an excellent solo effort in the 12th minute to open the floodgates.

In-form Jean-Philippe Mateta netted in the 40th minute to make it 2-0. Tyrick Mitchell made it 3-0 in the 58th minute before Olise found the back of the net yet again from just inside the penalty area (66'). It was a shambolic performance from the Red Devils, to say the least.

Casemiro especially had a hard outing as he was bamboozled by Olise throughout the game. Apart from Casemiro, Eriksen was another player whom Scholes pinpointed as not Manchester United level. He said (via HITC):

"You think of the likes of Casemiro, he's tough to have a go at it. What a player he has been over the years, but that was tough to watch, he was on his backside most of the time. People like Christian Eriksen as well, the physicality in the middle of the pitch has gone."

Scholes added:

"I reckon that could have happened four or five times where Casemiro sits down and somebody skips past him. The lad's not a centre-halve. It's tough to have a bit of a pop on him. He has done so much to the game. A fantastic footballer. It's difficult watching a few of these actually because I do feel they are towards the end. They shouldn't be at a club of this stature really."

Erik ten Hag refuses to blame Casemiro for Manchester United's loss

Erik ten Hag refused to put the entire blame on Casemiro for Manchester United's defeat against Crystal Palace. He suggested that it was a team performance.

Speaking to the media after the devastating result at Selhurst Park, Ten Hag said (via Stretford Paddock on X):

"You can't put this to one player. It's a team performance. That first goal, this shouldn't happen, because we don't follow the rules."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United currently sit in the eighth spot in the Premier League table with 54 points from 35 matches. Up next for the Red Devils is a tough outing against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).