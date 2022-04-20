“Shouldn’t be a footballer” – Manchester United fans urge club to release ‘not good enough’ player after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool 

A section of Manchester United fans online have heavily criticized club captain Harry Maguire following their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday. Goals from Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and a brace from Mohamed Salah were enough for the Reds to secure all three points at Anfield.

Maguire had yet another underwhelming display in United's defense. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick decided to start with a back three but that did not stop the hosts from creating a plethora of chances. Maguire joined Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones in defense. However, the 29-year-old defender's positioning allowed Diogo Jota to easily find Salah for Liverpool's fourth goal of the game.

As things stand, Maguire has made 35 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season, scoring twice as well.

However, Manchester United fans on Twitter have yet again turned against Maguire following their defeat against Liverpool. Some have even suggested that the England international should not have been made the club captain so early into his United career.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @Joeybneba Harry Maguire should just leave Man United ASAP. He is just not good enough. Blood will always be on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s hand for giving him the armband. Harry Maguire should just leave Man United ASAP. He is just not good enough. Blood will always be on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s hand for giving him the armband. https://t.co/JHpu8EanJb

🔰 @labiledin Maguire uploading his pass compilations from a 4-0 loss against our biggest rivals Maguire uploading his pass compilations from a 4-0 loss against our biggest rivals https://t.co/xwTQqBuBBH

Big Jay @Mo_Sleek I'm sure pogba calls maguire a retard I'm sure pogba calls maguire a retard

jeremiah_green @Jeremia85148686 Maguire shouldn't be a footballer Maguire shouldn't be a footballer

Maguire has made quite a few high-profile errors this season which has seen fans turn on him. The 29-year-old defender has been guilty of defensive mistakes costing his goals against the likes of Leicester City and Liverpool this season.

As per Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports), reported incoming United manager Erik ten Hag could strip Maguire of the club's captaincy ahead of the 2022-23 season. His form this season could also see him lose his place in the starting XI under the new manager.

It is also worth mentioning that Maguire was jeered by England fans during the last international break.

Manchester United have conceded nine goals to Liverpool this season

Manchester United have now conceded nine goals in two Premier League games against Liverpool this season. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side earlier this season at Old Trafford.

It is also worth mentioning that Mohamed Salah has scored five out of the nine goals the Reds have scored against their fierce-rivals. The 29-year-old winger netted a hat-trick against the Red Devils back in October.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews 2021/22 Premier League results:



◎ Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool

◉ Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd



9-0 on aggregate. Mohamed Salah scored five. 2021/22 Premier League results:◎ Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool◉ Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd9-0 on aggregate. Mohamed Salah scored five. https://t.co/DBXVbHCJeb

The defeat dented Manchester United's hopes of making it into the Premier League top four. As things stand, United are sixth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with Spurs having a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are level on points with the Red Devils but have two games in hand over them.

The win has taken Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the Premier League charts by two points. However, Manchester City are due to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Edited by Aditya Singh