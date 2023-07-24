“Shouldn’t be here if this is the mentality and effort” – Liverpool fans slam 3 players for ‘comical’ display in 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth

Liverpool stars Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez caught strays from fans after the Reds were held to a 4-4 draw in their pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth.

Luis Diaz gave Jurgen Klopp's side a first-half lead with a spectacular solo goal. However, Julian Green restored parity with his strike at the start of the second half. Darwin Nunez then scored a brace in the span of nine minutes, with his first goal coming in the 50th minute of the match.

Lukas Petkov scored in the 67th minute before Armindo Sieb bagged a brace to give the German club, who play in the second division of the Bundesliga, a shock lead. Mohamed Salah, however, turned out to be the rescuer. scoring the equalizer in the 89th minute of the game.

All three of Tsimikas, Gomez, and Matip came on as second-half substitutes. They failed to make any notable contributions, and one of Matip's errors led to a goal.

Fans slammed the trio for their displays, with one writing on Twitter:

"Matip and Gomez are actually comical we simply can’t go into next season with them as our only back ups."

Another fan wrote:

"Nah this is embarrassing from this defence. Tsimikas, Matip and Gomez all shouldn’t be here if this is the mentality and effort."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Tsimikas, Gomez, and Matip's performances during Liverpool's pre-season friendly draw:

- @JoshLFC1909 Tsimikas, Gomez & Matip should be embarrassed with themselves the way they've played in this second half.

george @georgeewhiite Matip and Gomez come on and we concede three goals in 27 minutes to a German second division team

- @PassLikeThiago One Van Dijk / Konaté injury away from Matip or Gomez being our first choice



I can’t stress enough how important it is to sign a CB before the season begins

BEN @SMXLFC Tsimikas, Gomez & Matip should have all been moved on this window, but no chance now after Hendo & Fabinho are both leaving. Not good enough.

Jurgen Klopp made Liverpool's transfer ambitions clear

Liverpool have already signed two players in the summer transfer window, with Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the club.

However, Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson are on their way out after James Milner and Naby Keita already left. Hence, the Merseysiders might need to add more players to their ranks.

Speaking about the club's ambitions in the transfer market, Klopp recently said (via the Mirror):

"There are so many things to do. The transfer window is open. If my day would have 28 hours at the moment it would not be a problem - I could fill them easily!"

He further said:

"Still three-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season. A few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market-wise as well. That is clear now. And it will happen. New players have to come in. We will have a good team."

Liverpool are looking to bounce back after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, which saw them miss out on the UEFA Champions League for the 2023–24 season. Hence, rebuilding the squad is a primary requirement before the start of the season.