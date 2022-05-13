“Shouldn’t play a single match for us again” – Arsenal fans accuse 30-year-old star of ‘inside job’ after poor performance in 3-0 loss at Tottenham

Arsenal fans have ripped into their side following their disastrous north London derby performance away at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, May 12.

Spurs moved to within a point of their great rivals following a convincing 3-0 victory over the Gunners, who had Rob Holding sent off just after the half-hour mark.

Mikel Arteta's side were coming into the clash, which had been rearranged from its original date in January, off the back of four consecutive league wins. They could have secured their Champions League place with a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, it all went horribly wrong for them as Cedric Soares gave away a penalty for a push on Son Heung-Min, which Harry Kane then dispatched in the 22nd minute.

Holding was then sent off for a needless second yellow card. Kane doubled his tally and Spurs' lead after capitalizing on some poor Arsenal defending to head home unmarked from a corner.

Son wrapped up the win just after half-time with a neat finish on the edge of the area. However, Arsenal fans from around the world blamed their defenders for the dreadful display.

Cedric appeared to be a particular target for fans online after the 30-year-old full-back gave away a cheap penalty which allowed Kane to open the scoring.

Supporters took to Twitter to express their feelings about the Portuguese right-back:

☂️ @GPv3000 holding and cedric shouldn’t play a single match for us again absolutely ridiculous. never seen a bigger inside job holding and cedric shouldn’t play a single match for us again absolutely ridiculous. never seen a bigger inside job

- @RRRafc People moaning about the referee instead of blaming the real culprits Cedric and Balding… when will you learn People moaning about the referee instead of blaming the real culprits Cedric and Balding… when will you learn

EBL @EBL2017 Holding and Cedric are shooting Arsenal in the foot on AND off the ball. They're out of their depth but we already knew that pre-game. Holding and Cedric are shooting Arsenal in the foot on AND off the ball. They're out of their depth but we already knew that pre-game.

Curtis Shaw @curtisshaw9 Absolute disgrace and dont blame the ref because holding and cedric bottled it..... Absolute disgrace and dont blame the ref because holding and cedric bottled it.....

. @Nigerianscamsss Haven’t seen a Cedric this funny since The Original Kings of Comedy. Haven’t seen a Cedric this funny since The Original Kings of Comedy.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Cedric is beyond bad. Cedric is beyond bad.

Arteta explains decision not to bring on Ben White for Arsenal during defeat at Tottenham

Following Holding's sending off, Arsenal were left short at centre-back, which many presumed would lead to a half-fit Ben White coming on to plug the gap.

However, that did not happen, and Spurs doubled their lead shortly after the dismissal. After the full-time whistle, Arteta explained his reasoning.

He told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"To take that risk in the situation of the game made no sense. Our focus is Newcastle."

"This game is history. He felt something so hopefully Ben will be fit and Gabriel will recover as we do not have enough players in the backline."

Arteta continued:

"This game is history. Now it's Newcastle. This is gone. It went out of our hands and we have to accept it. Now we need to be the team that you saw from the beginning."

"You lose a football match in the conditions we lost them. It's painful. But we have a huge match on Monday so we will try to beat them."

Paddy Power @paddypower Arteta: “Okay lads, keep it tight early on, nothing silly, a draw will do us.”



Holding: “Message received, boss.” Arteta: “Okay lads, keep it tight early on, nothing silly, a draw will do us.”Holding: “Message received, boss.” https://t.co/lZwgXSaFKK

