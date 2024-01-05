"Shouldn't have sold him" "Stupid decision" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami for trading star player to rival MLS club

Fans have criticized Lionel Messi's current employers Inter Miami for trading defender Kamal Miller to Portland Timbers.

The Herons recently traded Miller in exchange for $625,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2024 international roster slot from the Portland Timbers. Moreover, Inter Miami will also retain an amount in the future, even if Miller moves out of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Inter Miami announced the news by releasing an official statement on its website and social media accounts. The club also wished the Canadian defender success in the future.

“We have received General Allocation Money and a 2024 international roster slot from the Portland Timbers in exchange for defender Kamal Miller. We wish you the best in your new chapter in Portland, Kamal!” Inter Miami wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the fans of the MLS side didn’t like the trade deal. While a few stated that Inter Miami have made a huge mistake by selling their best defender, some outright claimed it to be a terrible decision.

"Shouldn't have sold him" one fan wrote.

"Stupid decision" another user tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans stated that Inter Miami should have kept the Canadian defender:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans called it a stupid decision:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few users affirmed that Miami will regret trading the Canadian:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Last month, Inter Miami completed the signing of former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez on a free transfer from Brazilian side Gremio. The Uruguayan striker will join his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in Miami.

Paris Saint-Germain star reveals he misses playing alongside Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he misses playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman also stated that playing with Messi is a luxury, which is special.

“Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special,” he said (via Amazon Prime Sport).

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a free transfer in August 2021. He spent two years with Les Parisiens, amassing 75 appearances across competitions, and bagging 32 goals and 35 assists. Messi won the Ligue 1 title in both seasons with PSG.

In July 2023, he joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer and signed a two-year deal. The Argentine skipper led the Herons to their maiden Leagues Cup triumph last year with 10 goals and an assist in seven matches.