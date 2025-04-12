“Shouldn’t start this match”, “I’m so sorry” - Barcelona fans disappointed with superstar being named in line-up to face Leganes

Barcelona fans on social media are disappointed that Lamine Yamal has been named in the starting lineup for their LaLiga clash against Leganes. Both sides are set to face off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque tonight (April 12), and Yamal will be starting the game.

Fans are worried that his huge schedule this season will become even more overwhelming with the winger playing tonight. He has notched up over 3,500 minutes in all competitions for club and country this season, and he is only 17. This has led to serious arguments over his amount of game time.

The teenager featured prominently in recent weeks, starting five matches between March 27 and April 9. He also played the full 90 minutes against Osasuna, Girona, and Real Betis. The other games against Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund saw him substituted after the 80th minute.

Yamal has been hailed for his output and is a game-changing presence in Barcelona’s frontline. This season, he has racked up 14 goals and 21 assists in 43 appearances for the Bluagrana. However, there are growing concerns about his long-term fitness. The fans have been vocal on social media, expressing their discomfort around his game time with comments like these:

"Yamal shouldn’t start this match 😞" a fan said.

"lamine im so so sorry" another was sad.

"Rest yamal brother" a third urged Hansi Flick.

"flick please pity lamine" this fan shared the same sentiment.

"No rest for lamine.." another was worried.

"still no rest for Lamine..." a fan was concerned.

"If you want to be champions, you have to demonstrate that" - Hansi Flick urges Barcelona players

Hansi Flick has urged Barcelona players to demonstrate their strength as they enter the final stages of the season in the hunt for three trophies. Barca head to Butarque with the knowledge that every single point is crucial in their quest for a La Liga title.

After beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, confidence is high at the Catalan side. That, along with an impending Copa del Rey final against Madrid, has made the prospect of a treble very much a reality if Barcelona can keep it going.

That said, Hansi Flick has urged his players to face the challenges ahead of them with strength. He said in his press conference (via club website):

"It will be vital to play with the same approach and desire that we have in the Champions League. We have to show our strength. There are only eight games left in the league and we have to go for it if we want to win it. If you want to be champions, you have to demonstrate that in these types of games."

Leganes shocked Barcelona 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium on December 15, but they are still fighting to save themselves from relegation. The visitors currently sit four points ahead of Real Madrid, but will need to win to put pressure on their eternal rivals.

