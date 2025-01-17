“Show off bro” - Manchester United star sends message to Amad Diallo after winger scores hat-trick in 3-1 win vs Southampton

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee has sent a message to Amad Diallo following his stunning hat-trick in the 3-1 comeback win over Southampton. The Ivorian started as the right full-back, as the two sides faced off in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday (January 16).

The Red Devils arrived at the game buoyed by their 5-3 win on penalties over Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round last Sunday (January 12). However, it was the Saints who took the lead in the 43rd minute through Manuel Ugarte's own goal on Thursday.

Manchester United rallied for long periods without success before Amad turned the game on its head. The 22-year-old was forced to start in a full-back position due to Diogo Dalot's suspension.

Nevertheless, Amad took matters into his hands in the 83rd minute, scoring the equalizer to ignite hopes of a comeback. Christian Eriksen came off the bench to set up the Ivorian for his second of the night in the 90th minute.

Four minutes later, in injury time, the player took advantage of a lapse of concentration from the Saints' backline to complete his hat-trick. Following the game, Amad shared a few pictures on Instagram without any caption.

He received a lot of love from his Manchester United teammates, with Joshua Zirkzee commenting:

"Show off bro."

Amad is the first player to score a hat-trick for the Red Devils since Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich City in 2022.

How many goals has Amad Diallo scored for Manchester United this season?

Amad Diallo with Ruben Amorim

Amad Diallo has scored nine goals and set up seven more from 30 games across competitions this season. The player signed for Manchester United from Atalanta in 2020 before arriving at the club at the start of 2021.

He was a peripheral figure under Erik ten Hag but everything changed following Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. The Portuguese initially deployed the Ivorian in a right-wing back role in his 3-4-3 system.

However, Amad's performances compelled the Red Devils head coach to push him further up on the pitch. The player has been in sensational form for Manchester United of late, scoring six goals and setting up five more from 14 games under Ruben Amorim.

These include a winner against Manchester City (United won 2-1 on December 15) and a goal against Liverpool (2-2 draw on January 5) in the league. Amad recently extended his stay with the Red Devils until 2030.

