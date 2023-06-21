"Show that you are a leader and a captain with your personality" - Belgian star slams Thibaut Courtois for leaving squad after captaincy snub

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco has suggested that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and national team coach Domenico Tedesco should have settled their differences over the captaincy issue in private.

Carrasco also said that Courtois should not have responded to the manager's comments and should have understood his position.

Domenico Tedesco recently stated in the media that Courtois was unhappy with his decision to hand Romelu Lukaku the captaincy for Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier againt Austria and thus refused to travel with the squad. Tedesco further stated that he initially planned for the Real Madrid custodian to be captain in the next game against Estonia.

The comments drew a heated response from Courtois, who said he was "deeply disappointed" in the coach for his "partial and subjective account of a private conversation."

Speaking to RTBF in Belgium, Carrasco claimed that he was surprised by Courtois' actions, adding that he should have displayed his leadership through his personality. He said:

"We are disappointed by their reaction. In the end, he is part of the team, he is one of the three captains. A armband is just a detail. You have to show that you are a leader and a captain with your personality. He chose to leave. He had problems or not, we didn't. We know. But one of the reasons for his departure was also the armband."

Thibaut Courtois is already away from the squad and did not play against Estonia.

Thibaut Courtois hit back at Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco

Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco, who claimed that the goalkeeper had walked out on the team after being overlooked for captaincy.

In a strong-worded message on Instagram, Courtois wrote:

"This afternoon I was surprised to hear the coach's press conference in which he gave a partial and subjective account of a private conversation we had after the match against Austria. I want to make it clear that it is not the first time or the last time that I talk to a coach about issues related to a locker room, but it is the first time that someone decides to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach's assessments do not fit with reality."

Courtois added that he had a knee issue and that was the main reason for him leaving. He added:

"Furthermore, yesterday afternoon I underwent a check-up for a problem in my right knee. The medical team of my club and the national team were in contact and reviewed all the corresponding material to make the decision to leave the training camp."

Thibaut Courtois will be on vacation for the next few weeks as Real Madrid do not start their pre-season until mid-July. The next match for Belgium is in September and he is very likely to make the squad.

