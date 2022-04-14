“Show him Ofa Tu’ungafasi, face” – Former Scotland rugby star aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo with provocative tweet after picture of bruised leg goes viral

Ex-Scotland Rugby player Jim Hamilton has belittled Cristiano Ronaldo’s leg injury against Everton, drawing attention to Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s horrific face gash.

Desperately needing a win, Manchester United took on Everton in the Premier League last weekend. Unfortunately, they failed to produce anything of note and succumbed to a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo, who had started the match for the Red Devils, cut a frustrating figure that afternoon, failing to secure even a single shot on target. Additionally, he endured an injury to his shin in the closing minutes of the match, causing him to limp down the tunnel.

Fans and news outlets on social media have shared an image of Ronaldo’s injured shin, highlighting the rougher side of the game.

Hamilton, who has seen his fair share of injuries in Rugby, has taken the opportunity to stir up the age-old rugby vs football debate. He quoted talkSPORT’s post about Ronaldo with a photo of Tu’ungafasi’s facial injury, mocking the severity of the Portuguese’s knock.

His tweet read:

“I hope he is ok. Show him Ofa Tu'ungafasi, face.”

Auckland Blues star Tu'ungafasi endured the horrifying injury in a 26-0 win over the Chiefs last weekend. As per ESPN, it has required a total of 28 stitches to close the gaping wound. Eager to help his team, the 29-year-old has gotten himself fit enough to feature in Christchurch this Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to bury off-field controversies with a commanding performance against Norwich City

Following last Saturday’s defeat against Everton, the Manchester United no. 7 found himself in a bit of controversy. He appeared to slap the phone off a fan’s hands while entering the Evertonian tunnel, bruising his hand in the process.

In the aftermath of the event, the Portuguese invited the fan to watch a match at Old Trafford as a gesture of apology. The mother of the young fan, however, has turned it down and has instead gone to the police to open an investigation against the 37-year-old.

GOAL News @GoalNews The mother of the 14-year-old who was the victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'phone slap' says Manchester United have handled the situation "terribly" and "just made things even worse". The mother of the 14-year-old who was the victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'phone slap' says Manchester United have handled the situation "terribly" and "just made things even worse". https://t.co/0SluFTDwVJ

While the former Real Madrid man cannot do much to get out of the aforementioned situation, what he can try to do is look ahead. This week, his side will take on bottom-placed Norwich City at Old Trafford, handing the no. 7 the perfect opportunity to regain some confidence.

If he manages to get a couple of goals under his belt, it could help United immensely going into the final stretch of the season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava