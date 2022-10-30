Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares was wowed by Reiss Nelson after his heroics in their 5-0 drubbing of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today (October 30).

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the most emphatic fashion possible, brushing the Tricky Trees aside in a comfortable win.

Nelson was the star of the show, scoring a brace and making one assist after coming on to replace Bukayo Saka, who went off injured in the 27th minute.

Tavares, who is currently on loan to Marseille, took to Twitter to express his admiration for the 22-year-old forward.

He wrote:

"Reiss Nelson [heart-eyes emoji] [teary-eyed emoji] [heart emoji] show them"

The tweet has garnered almost 40,000 likes and has been retweeted another 4,400 times as fans can fully resonate with the sentiment.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the floodgates in the fifth minute but the home side failed to add any more strikes for the remainder of the half.

Arsenal @Arsenal Big team performance in N Big team performance in N 💪 Big team performance in N5️⃣ https://t.co/OmC080l7CH

However, just four minutes into the restart, Nelson doubled their advantage with a cool finish after seeing his initial effort blocked by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Another three minutes later, the Englishman returned to haunt the visitors by slotting home a ferocious strike to put Arsenal 3-0 in front.

Having come off the bench for Saka, who went off injured early into the match, Nelson proved to be an excellent substitution.

Squawka @Squawka



100% shot accuracy

92% pass accuracy

50 touches

9 touches in opp. box

5x possession won

3 shots on target

2 chances created

2 passes into the box

2 goals

1 assist

0.81 xG



What a performance off the bench. Reiss Nelson's game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest:100% shot accuracy92% pass accuracy50 touches9 touches in opp. box5x possession won3 shots on target2 chances created2 passes into the box2 goals1 assist0.81 xGWhat a performance off the bench. Reiss Nelson's game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest:100% shot accuracy 92% pass accuracy 50 touches 9 touches in opp. box 5x possession won 3 shots on target 2 chances created 2 passes into the box 2 goals 1 assist 0.81 xGWhat a performance off the bench. 💪 https://t.co/isEgSexU0x

And he wasn't done yet, as in the 57th minute, he then turned provider for Thomas Partey with a simple offload on the edge of the box.

Having struggled with injuries all season, Nelson finally made his first appearance for Arsenal this season. With a three-goal contribution, it's safe to say he's back with a bang.

Arsenal return to winning ways in emphatic fashion

The Gunners went two games without a win - a 1-1 draw with Southampton followed by a 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven. However, Arsenal roared back to winning ways in emphatic fashion today.

In fact, they registered their biggest-ever top-flight victory over Nottingham and their biggest win in the league since December 2021 (5-0 vs. Norwich City).

Much like their performances this season, the Gunners looked sharp in attack and created chances, while being stoic in defense.

Nottingham Forest, just a week on from defeating Liverpool, were blown off the park and slipped to the bottom of the league standings.

Arsenal will next host FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.

