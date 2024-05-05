"Showed what he is capable of" - Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star's 'outstanding' performance in win over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after he scored in their 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

This comes after the Reds' 2-2 draw against West Ham, where Salah and Klopp were seen arguing on the touchline before the Egyptian ace was subbed on. While it is not clear what caused their argument, the German tactician downplayed it after that game. Salah, however, said there would be "fire" if he spoke his mind.

This led to rumors about his potential exit from the club this summer. Despite the speculation, Jurgen Klopp trusted Salah to start against Tottenham Hotspur and he repaid the manager's faith with a goal and an assist. Jurgen Klopp had only words of praise for him afterwards, as he said to Sky Sports (via Eurosport):

"Mo was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of."

Salah will hope to finish the season on a high as the Reds prepare to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Harvey Elliot's performance in Tottenham win

Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on young midfielder Harvey Elliot for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The youngster bagged a goal and an assist to help the Reds secure a 4-2 win.

Speaking to Match of The Day, the German tactician could not hide how impressed he was by Elliot’s performance, saying (via Liverpool.com):

"Did Harvey Elliott play enough this season? I'm not sure. That's up to me. It's a little bit of moments like this and he was outstanding — outstanding — and he has to be as dominant as he was today. Fantastic player; what a goal. I love it. All good. I will watch [his development from afar when I've left] definitely, and enjoy it."

The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the most impressive youngsters in the Premier League and seems to have a bright future ahead of him at Anfield.