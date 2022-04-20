“Showed me enough” – Manchester United fans name one player who must start more games despite defeat to Liverpool 

Manchester United suffered another heavy defeat to their great rivals Liverpool on Tuesday evening to leave their top four hopes hanging by a thread.

Ralf Ragnick's side were completely outclassed by the Reds, who ran out 4-0 winners at Anfield thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah, as well as strikes from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

In truth, it could have been a much worse scoreline for the visitors, having only had two shots in the 90 minutes, compared to Liverpool's 14. According to PremierLeague.com, Jurgen Klopp's side had 72% of the possession, as well completing 879 passes, compared to United's 349.

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM There will be some young fans who watched this game tonight and think what Liverpool have done here, and over this season, is normal. It isn't. Nine unanswered goals against Manchester United, no matter how poor they are, has never happened before. Extraordinary times There will be some young fans who watched this game tonight and think what Liverpool have done here, and over this season, is normal. It isn't. Nine unanswered goals against Manchester United, no matter how poor they are, has never happened before. Extraordinary times

Red Devils players are once again facing severe criticism from fans and pundits online for a perceived lack of effort.

One player who did grab attention, however, was young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The 19-year-old came on for his first senior appearance of the season in the 84th minute. He didn't waste any time getting involved in the action, putting in robust challenges on Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Although the Tunisian international did give the ball away for the final Liverpool goal, Manchester United fans were full of praise for Hannibal's attitude and commitment.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes Hannibal Mejbri, 19 years old. Comes on in the 84th minute and gets stuck in while the ‘senior players’ walked about for 90 minutes. MOTM for me. Hannibal Mejbri, 19 years old. Comes on in the 84th minute and gets stuck in while the ‘senior players’ walked about for 90 minutes. MOTM for me. https://t.co/2RVNQ5Xtbh

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ @Caleb_Mufc Hannibal Mejbri a 19 year old kid came on and showed more passion and desire in 5 minutes than the rest of the team combined for the full 90.



I say bench these entitled, spineless individuals and play the kids for the rest of the season. Hannibal Mejbri a 19 year old kid came on and showed more passion and desire in 5 minutes than the rest of the team combined for the full 90.I say bench these entitled, spineless individuals and play the kids for the rest of the season. https://t.co/yyfE2RDQzN

‘ @vintageredss Might as well make Hannibal captain for the rest of the season, at least he hates them as much as we do Might as well make Hannibal captain for the rest of the season, at least he hates them as much as we do

nikhil @1____ng Start Hannibal every single game for the rest of the season Start Hannibal every single game for the rest of the season

Alternative MUFC. @AlternativeMUFC 19 year old Hannibal Mejbri showed more fight, bottle, energy and attitude in 10 minutes than the rest of this team has all season. 19 year old Hannibal Mejbri showed more fight, bottle, energy and attitude in 10 minutes than the rest of this team has all season.

with sense @analmylatina 19 year old Hannibal showed more fight and spirit in 5 minutes than the rest of these grown men did the whole 90+ minutes 19 year old Hannibal showed more fight and spirit in 5 minutes than the rest of these grown men did the whole 90+ minutes

433 @_ataas_ Hannibal showed me enough.. should be starting games from now on Hannibal showed me enough.. should be starting games from now on

Gary Neville declares he's 'proud' of Manchester United youngster against Liverpool

While on commentary for Sky Sports, former United captain Gary Neville couldn't hide his joy with Mejbri's performance. He showed delight that someone from Manchester United was running around and closing people down, a rare sighting in this particular clash.

Hannibal joined United for £9 million in 2019 from Monaco, according to Transfermarkt. The young midfielder was forced to wait for his opportunity, but Neville was impressed with the teenager's strong tackle on Keita. The tackle seemed to fire up his teammates near the end of the encounter when they were already well beaten.

As per The Mirror, he said:

"It takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint for the ball and put a challenge in.

I'm actually proud of him! Maybe he doesn't like the idea of Liverpool players passing it round him. I wish the rest of them were the same."

Ragnick's side have dropped down to sixth following a heavy defeat, still three points behind Tottenham. The Lilywhites are in fourth position, occupying the Premier League's final Champions League spot. Spurs, though, have a game in hand and have a far superior goal difference.

