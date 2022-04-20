“Showed me enough” – Manchester United fans name one player who must start more games despite defeat to Liverpool 

Manchester United suffered another heavy defeat to their great rivals Liverpool on Tuesday evening to leave their top four hopes hanging by a thread.
Ralf Ragnick's side were completely outclassed by the Reds, who ran out 4-0 winners at Anfield thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah, as well as strikes from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.
In truth, it could have been a much worse scoreline for the visitors, having only had two shots in the 90 minutes, compared to Liverpool's 14. According to PremierLeague.com, Jurgen Klopp's side had 72% of the possession, as well completing 879 passes, compared to United's 349.
Red Devils players are once again facing severe criticism from fans and pundits online for a perceived lack of effort.
One player who did grab attention, however, was young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.
The 19-year-old came on for his first senior appearance of the season in the 84th minute. He didn't waste any time getting involved in the action, putting in robust challenges on Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.
Although the Tunisian international did give the ball away for the final Liverpool goal, Manchester United fans were full of praise for Hannibal's attitude and commitment.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Gary Neville declares he's 'proud' of Manchester United youngster against Liverpool
While on commentary for Sky Sports, former United captain Gary Neville couldn't hide his joy with Mejbri's performance. He showed delight that someone from Manchester United was running around and closing people down, a rare sighting in this particular clash.
Hannibal joined United for £9 million in 2019 from Monaco, according to Transfermarkt. The young midfielder was forced to wait for his opportunity, but Neville was impressed with the teenager's strong tackle on Keita. The tackle seemed to fire up his teammates near the end of the encounter when they were already well beaten.
As per The Mirror, he said:
"It takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint for the ball and put a challenge in.
I'm actually proud of him! Maybe he doesn't like the idea of Liverpool players passing it round him. I wish the rest of them were the same."
Ragnick's side have dropped down to sixth following a heavy defeat, still three points behind Tottenham. The Lilywhites are in fourth position, occupying the Premier League's final Champions League spot. Spurs, though, have a game in hand and have a far superior goal difference.