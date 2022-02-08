"Showing everyone that he's world-class" - Ben Foster lavishes praise on 'dominant' Arsenal star's ability and leadership qualities

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has praised Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale.

Foster believes there's a sizeable difference between suggestions of a player's ability and what they do on the pitch.

In an interview with 90min, the 38-year-old said:

“There’s a massive difference between up and coming and should be and might be, because when you actually get out there and you have to do it week in, week out, it’s a very different proposition. That’s when you can really see if you’ve got that few extra percent which makes you either world class or just a good goalkeeper.”

Foster believes Ramsdale is one of a select few world class goalkeepers in the current game.

He said of the Arsenal goalie:

“At the minute, I think the one that’s out there doing it, proving it and showing it is Aaron Ramsdale. It’s very easy to say that, but he’s actually doing it. He is showing everyone that he is world class.”

The former England international added that Ramsdale has everything in his game as a goalkeeper and has displayed leadership qualities as well.

Foster concluded:

“He’s got everything to his game, he can make saves, he’s dominant, he plays out from the back and he’s doing it week in, week out. You’ll very rarely see a mistake from him, he’s always the same temperament and he looks like he’s a leader as well.”

Aaron Ramsdale has silenced doubters with his performances for Arsenal

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in August last year. Many critics and fans questioned the signing of the 23-year-old at the time.

A major reason for those doubts was the player suffering back-to-back relegations from the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

It also seemed as though Arsenal had shelled out a fairly large sum of around £30 million for a back-up goalkeeper considering they already had Bernd Leno. However, Ramsdale quickly became a fixture in the starting XI with some fantastic performances.

afcstuff @afcstuff Jamie Carragher on his signing of the season: “I went for [Aaron] Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. It’s not just the saves he’s made, it’s the personality, the character. He’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see he had.” Jamie Carragher on his signing of the season: “I went for [Aaron] Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. It’s not just the saves he’s made, it’s the personality, the character. He’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see he had.” https://t.co/350L9yJsh2

Overall, the Englishman has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this term. He has managed 12 clean sheets in those matches while conceding 18 goals.

Ramsdale has also quickly become a fan favorite not only because of his incredible displays but also due to his vocal leadership on the pitch. He is often seen organizing his defense. He is impressive in commanging his area, both of which are elements that Arsenal have missed for some time now.

The one-time England international will now look to help the Gunners secure a top-four finish in the Premier League in the matches that remain.

Edited by Diptanil Roy