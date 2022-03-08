“Shown what he is capable of so far” – Steven Gerrard hints at Aston Villa wanting to secure permanent deal for ‘high-level player’ Coutinho

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that the club could make Philippe Coutinho's loan move permanent, considering his inspired performances since arrival.

Coutinho, 29, joined the Villains on loan from La Liga giants Barcelona in January, and has excelled thus far during his spell at the club. In seven Premier League games, he has three goals and as many assists, and the Villa faithful have taken to the former Liverpool midfielder.

Gerrard believes his former Liverpool teammate has shown his prowess in the short time he has spent at Villa Park. He told reporters (via Daily Mail) in this regard:

"Phil was successful at Barcelona, but he had difficult periods as well. He got to the stage where he needed a change of scenery and a different movie."

Gerrard continued:

"We want to be that movie for him because if we want to get to where we want to be, we need to build it around talents like Phil, because at his best he is a high-level player."

The Villa manager added that the ball is not in his court, though, saying:

"All I can do is give my opinion to (sporting director) Johan Lange, (chief executive) Christian Purslow and the owners. They are watching the games, and they will make the final decision. Phil has shown what he is capable of so far."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Phillipe Coutinho already has more Premier League goal contributions this season than he managed in LaLiga last season Phillipe Coutinho already has more Premier League goal contributions this season than he managed in LaLiga last season 🔮 https://t.co/UjSGhz8RPp

Coutinho, who is contracted with Barcelona till next summer, reportedly earns £250,000 per week, and could cost £33 million.

Philippe Coutinho to be catalyst of Aston Villa revolution?

Gerrard (right) is overseeing a rebuild at the West Midlands outfit.

Should the Villains make Coutinho's loan move permanent, he could be the first of many top-profile signings under Steven Gerrard.

The Villa manager has been recently linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Kessie has been heavily linked with Barcelona, but reports suggest Villa are preparing a huge contract offer for the Ivorian.

The Reds were also linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma in January. The Gabonese defensive midfielder is highly sought-after, and has enjoyed a fine campaign at the Amex Stadium.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Big Aston Villa piece here. #AVFC exploring move for Franck Kessié but Barcelona frontrunners & looking to close deal. Luis Suárez also a genuine option, Yves Bissouma will be revisited. Atlético interest in Matty Cash being pushed by Andrea Berta. Big Aston Villa piece here. #AVFC exploring move for Franck Kessié but Barcelona frontrunners & looking to close deal. Luis Suárez also a genuine option, Yves Bissouma will be revisited. Atlético interest in Matty Cash being pushed by Andrea Berta.express.co.uk/sport/football…

Metro has reported that the Villains are targeting out-of-favour PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as well. The Dutchman has rarely started for Mauricio Pochettino's side since joining as a free agent from Liverpool.

These are just three of the many names being touted with a move to Villa Park as the transformation Gerrard is undertaking at the Premier club is in full swing.

For now, he'll look to steer Villa to their first top-ten finish since 2011. They are currently 11th in the league standings, level on points with tenth-placed Crystal Palace, but with two games in hand.

