“Shown us their vulnerabilities this season” – Chris Sutton makes bold result prediction ahead of West Ham vs Liverpool

Football pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has predicted a draw when Liverpool and West Ham United clash horns this week. The two teams will meet in a Premier League encounter at the London Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.

The Reds are currently seventh in the league standings, having picked up 50 points from 31 matches. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Hammers are 13th and have distanced themselves from the relegation zone, with six points separating them from 18th-placed Everton.

Despite the difference in their respective positions, Sutton feels that nothing will separate the two teams after 90 minutes on Wednesday. The 1994-95 Premier League winner wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"West Ham 2 Liverpool 2. A four-goal thriller at the London Stadium anyone? The pressure has eased on West Ham. They're set to escape relegation and can give it a go against a Liverpool side who have shown us their vulnerabilities this season."

Both teams will enter this game on the back of victories in their last match.

Jurgen Klopp's men picked up a nervy 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Anfield courtesy of Diogo Jota's brace and a Mohamed Salah strike. Meanwhile, the Hammers thrashed AFC Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals.

Liverpool edged West Ham United in their earlier meeting this season

Thursday's match will be the second meeting between Liverpool and West Ham United of the ongoing Premier League season. The two teams clashed at Anfield back in October last year.

On that occasion, the Reds recorded a close 1-0 victory. Darwin Nunez scored the only goal in the 22nd minute in a game that saw the two teams get just 10 shots on target out of their 30 combined attempts.

West Ham's best chance of the contest came on the stroke of half-time, but Alisson Becker kept out Jarrod Bowen's penalty. The hosts then held on in the second half to pick up a narrow win.

It's worth noting, however, that David Moyes' men came up trumps when the two teams last clashed at the London Stadium. The Hammers won that game in November 2021 by a 3-2 margin.

An Alisson own-goal put West Ham up by one after just four minutes, but Trent Alexander-Arnold brought Liverpool level in the 41st minute. Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma then gave the hosts a 3-1 lead, with Divock Origi netting an 83rd-minute consolation for the Reds.

