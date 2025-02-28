“Shows you the ball, then hides it” - Ronald Araujo names Barcelona teammate who is toughest to face in training

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has named teammate Lamine Yamal as the toughest to face in training. The two have been key players for Barcelona as they hunt for three major trophies this season under Hansi Flick.

One of the club captains, Uruguay international Araujo is among the more experienced players in the Barcelona squad even at 25 years of age. The centre-back was rewarded with a new contract just last month.

Ronald Araujo spoke with SPORT about his experiences at the club and touched on the subject of his toughest teammate in training. He named Lamine Yamal, whom he repeatedly called 'special' due to his quality in training and games. He said:

“I make things tough for everyone, but Lamine is special. He drags you all over the place, shows you the ball, then hides it. I remember when he first trained with us, he wouldn’t dare take me on. Now, he comes straight at you! He’s special.”

Lamine Yamal is having another sensational season for La Blaugrana, scoring 11 goals and providing 17 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. The youngster provided a brilliant assist for Robert Lewandowski in the 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey during the week.

Ronald Araujo, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries for the majority of the season, making just eight appearances across competitions for Barcelona. The centre-back is back to full fitness but has yet to make an appearance since returning from injury.

Football legend tips Barcelona wonderkid for multiple Ballon d'Or wins

Portuguese legend Paulo Futre has tipped Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal to win multiple Ballons d'Or in his career. The Spaniard became the youngest player to finish in the Ballon d'Or top 10 last year after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Futre named Yamal as a sure-shot recipient of the Ballon d'Or in the future. He praised the 17-year-old for his quality, predicting that he may win the award on more than one occasion, saying:

“Lamine is a phenomenon, we are witnessing the next Ballon d'Or winner, and I don’t know how many times he’ll win it in the coming years, because he could win several. Lamine plays with incredible personality, quality, and a winning character!”

Lamine Yamal has been tipped by many, including 2024 winner Rodri, to one day win the Ballon d'Or. The youngster won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award as the world's best U-21 player in 2024.

