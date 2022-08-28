"Shows the quality" - Ben White impressed with performance of £27 million Arsenal teammate against Fulham

Arsenal defender Ben White has lauded his teammate Gabriel Magalhaes for his match-winning mentality during the Gunners' 2-1 win over city rivals Fulham at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27).

Aleksandar Mitrovic handed the Cottagers a surprise lead in the 56th minute after capitalising on a Gabriel Magalhaes error. Martin Odegaard equalised for the Gunners eight minutes later with a deflected effort.

Five minutes from time, Gabriel redeemed himself with a left-footed volleyed winner from point-blank range. After Bernd Leno failed to deal with Gabriel Martinelli's corner, the 24-year-old Brazilian centre-back pounced on the opportunity, thrilling his boss on the sidelines.

With the win, Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season, leading holders Manchester City (10) after four games.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Viaplay Football, White lavished praise on Gabriel for his reaction after his mistake early on. White said:

"It just shows the quality and the mentality of him. A little mistake and the reaction he showed to get us the win and help his team to get the three points."

Gabriel, who joined the Gunners from Lille for £27 million in the summer of 2020, has established himself as a first-team player in north London. He has formed a reliable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the club's defence that has conceded just thrice in four games this season.

When asked about how the Gunners dealt with the threat of Mitrovic, White added:

"Yeah, it's tough against a big man (Mitrovic). It's always hard, and it makes it difficult for us, and I think the two centre-halves (William Saliba and Gabriel) today did amazing against him."

Arsenal will next face Aston Villa on Wednesday (August 31), where they will hope to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

Kevin Campbell confident about Arsenal signing Youri Tielemans this summer

Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell said that the Gunners could acquire the services of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans before the transfer window closes. He said:

"It is gonna get done. The writing has been on the wall for a while. The clubs are playing games with each other. Now we are getting down to the business end of the window; this is the time to go and get him."

He added:

"Arsenal need to strengthen from a position of strength. There are going to be games coming up where you need to be able to utilise the squad you have got."

Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, has registered 24 goals and as many assists in 163 games across competitions for the Foxes. The 24-year-old helped his team win the 2020-21 FA Cup.

