"Shut everyone up" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Manchester United star can answer his critics this season 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford can silence his critics this season. The England international endured a dismal 2021-22 scoring just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Inconsistent performances resulted in him losing his place in United's starting line-up to Anthony Elanga during the second half of last season. The 24-year-old seems to have refound his magical touch as he enjoyed a very impressive pre-season.

He scored two goals and provided one assist in five games, and has formed a formidable partnership with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho. This has led Ferdinand to believe that Rashford can silence his critics this season.

"Marcus, shut these people up please. Shut everyone up, I don't want to hear no chat from these people, I want you to come back, you've had a pre-season, you've got no injuries now, blast up the Premier League, please, I don't want to hear no chat," said Ferdinand on his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE lie detector show.

He added:

"This season he's going to be happier, he's had a pre-season, no injuries and there's a manager here from what I'm seeing him talk about that he says you know what I'm believing him and what he's saying. If them three things play out this season, Marcus Rashford will come good this season."

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho are expected to start in a front three for Manchester United in the Red Devils' opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton on August 7.

Manchester United's young talents are likely to be given ample opportunities this season

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

Manchester United are yet to sign a new forward this summer despite Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard leaving the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

With less than a month to go before the close of the summer transfer window, it is seemingly unlikely that the Red Devils will be able to sign top-quality attackers. Erik ten Hag could therefore be forced to promote, develop, and provide opportunities to the club's young forwards next season.

Amad Diallo was heavily involved during the club's pre-season tour. Diallo spent the second half of last season on loan with Scottish giants Rangers, for whom he scored three goals in 10 Scottish Premiership games.

