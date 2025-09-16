"Shutting up the doubters", "Used to pray for times like this" - Fans hail Arsenal duo for their impact in 2-0 win against Athletic Club

By Sripad
Modified Sep 16, 2025 19:32 GMT
Arsenal fans delighted with duo after Bilbao win

Arsenal fans on X have hailed Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for their performance against Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League. Both players came off the bench in the second half and scored the goals to help Mikel Arteta's side seal a 2-0 win at San Mames.

The Gunners were struggling to get a goal in the game against Athletic Bilbao when Arteta decided to make a change to his team. He took off Eberechi Eze in the 71st minute for Martinelli to try and take the lead.

The Brazilian needed just 36 seconds to score the first goal of the game, making it the fastest goal scored by a substitute in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal. The winger also turned provider for Leandro Trossard, who assisted the first goal, when Arsenal sealed the win in the 87th minute.

The fans were jubilant with the performance of the duo and posted:

Mikel Arteta spoke about Martinelli and the impact, saying:

"They recognise someone who works in the manner that Gabby does. Having that capacity to connect with him. I was sure Gabby was going to react like that. Constantly willing to improve himself. Well I am very pleased because its always very difficult emotionally. I know how much they want to play in this competition. When you put up the line-up there's disappointment in a lot of players. They play with that confidence and that connection."
Arsenal return to Premier League action next, with a clash against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, September 21.

Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Arsenal star earlier this summer

Mikel Arteta spoke about Gabriel Martinelli during the pre-season and admitted that he was delighted with the Brazilian. He wanted to see more from the winger this season, and said via BBC:

"With all our front players, I think they are very dependent on the environment we create around them. We always want better and more from every single player. I think Gabi has performed very well and very consistently in the past three or four seasons. Last year, he had the bad injury that he picked up and he missed a lot of games - but I'm very happy with what he is doing with us."

Gabriel Martinelli has played 211 matches under Mikel Arteta, scoring 44 goals and assisting 28 times. He has been the main left-winger so far, but now faces competition from new signing Eze.

