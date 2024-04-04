Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Damac FC tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature when Al-Nassr travel to take on Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, April 5. The Knights of Najd will be in confident mood after securing an emphatic 8-0 victory against Abha last time around.

Ronaldo played one of his best games against Abha a couple of days ago when he scored his second consecutive league hat-trick and provided an assist. This is despite him only playing in the first-half of the game.

Al-Nassr have a host of games coming up in the next few weeks. Keeping that in mind, manager Luis Castro has been managing Ronaldo's workload, as evidenced by the decision to substitute him at half-time in their previous fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore once again start against Damac FC before being taken off before the full-time whistle. However, there is also a possibility that the former Real Madrid superstar could be on the bench on Friday.

The Riyadh-based side have an all important Saudi Super Cup semifinal tie against Al-Hilal on Monday, April 8. With Al-Nassr 12 points behind their opponents in the Saudi Pro League, they will want prioritize the semifinal and will want Ronaldo to be fully fit for the same.

Al-Nassr are set to play two matches in the span of next four days. It is therefore highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will play the full 90 minutes against Damac FC on Friday.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform during Al-Nassr previous game against Damac?

Al-Nassr will face Damac FC for the second time in the Saudi Pro League on Friday evening. Luis Castro's side secured a 2-1 win against them back in October with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet once.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a free-kick in the second-half as his side secured a 2-1 comeback win. Anderson Talisca was the other goalscorer on that occasion with the Brazil forward also converting a free-kick four minutes earlier.

Ronaldo took six shots in the game, out of which only one was on target. He played the full 90 minutes in that game and ended with a pass completion rate of 80 percent.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, did lose possession on 10 separate occasions and was also caught offside twice in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form this season. The former Manchester United star has scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in just 35 matches across all competitions.

