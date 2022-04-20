"Sick of this $80 million flop!" - Manchester United fan starts petition to remove Harry Maguire as club captain 

A Manchester United fan has started an online petition to remove Harry Maguire as club captain.

The 29-year-old defender signed for the Red Devils for £80 million in 2019, which is still a world record fee for a defender. He was named skipper by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just six months after his arrival from Leicester City.

Maguire has endured a miserable season at Old Trafford. He has committed a series of high-profile errors. The defender looks like a shell of the player who was named in the Euro 2020 'Team of the Tournament' for his outstanding performances for England.

hey yo @widmingbaer Within the last month, Harry Maguire has headbutted Ronaldo, appealed for handball against Matic (his own teammate) and kicked Pogba in the head.



£80m and his best defending has been against his own team. Within the last month, Harry Maguire has headbutted Ronaldo, appealed for handball against Matic (his own teammate) and kicked Pogba in the head. £80m and his best defending has been against his own team. https://t.co/fvEKyB1HEL

The centre-half is the second most expensive player in Manchester United's history, but has failed to live up to expectations in his 142 appearances for the club.

Following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, a United fan has begun an online petition to remove the error-prone central defender.

The Change.org page stated:

"Dear Man Utd fans, we are sick of this $80 million dollar flop parading as our captain. The very fact that he cost 80 million pounds is a sham and a win on the seller's side.''

"The club is for the people and the people have spoken! Stripping Harry Maguire of club captaincy is a step in the right direction for our climb. If it possible, sell him too."

"Our patience has been worn out! Enough is enough. Make Manchester United Great Again. Listen to the fans! Sign the petition."

"From, Concerned Fan"

Petitioner "Concerned Fan" is aiming for 10,000 signatures, with well over 8,000 people already having signed the form.

Michael @michaelttfw Just seen a petition to remove Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain.



I mean, how ridiculous? I obviously don’t want him as captain - or even at the club - but a petition? Bit childish really.



I signed it twice from different devices. Just seen a petition to remove Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain. I mean, how ridiculous? I obviously don’t want him as captain - or even at the club - but a petition? Bit childish really. I signed it twice from different devices.

Maguire hits back at Manchester United critics

Before his side's evisceration at Anfield, Maguire defended his performances this season, despite a number of gaffes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as per SportBible, the current Red Devils captain defiantly said:

“I wouldn’t be playing every game for Manchester United in the starting eleven if I’d been playing bad every game or not playing well enough."

“There’s a reason why both managers have put me in the starting eleven every game."

"But I do also understand that I'm the captain of this club, I cost a lot of money, and when things aren't going too well and we're conceding goals, I'm going to get criticised."

United have conceded 48 goals this season, three more than 18th-placed relegation strugglers Burnley.

Maguire didn't cover himself in glory during the Liverpool clash, when he was caught horribly out of position in the first five minutes. This allowed the Reds to open the scoring via a Luis Diaz strike.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit