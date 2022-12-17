“Sick af”, “Rise up” – Croatia fans thrilled with inclusion of 2 players in line-up for FIFA World Cup third-place playoff game against Morocco

Fans are excited to see Lovro Majer and Josip Stanisic in the starting XI for Croatia's third-place play-off against Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 17).

The Vatreni saw their fairytale run in Qatar end following a 3-0 loss to Argentina in the semi-finals. They are now looking to finish inside the tournament's top three for the second consecutive time. They were the runners-up of the 2018 edition in Russia after losing to France in the final.

Zlatko Dalic's side held off Belgium in their final group match and qualified for the knockout stages while sending the Red Devils packing. They then saw off Japan and heavyweights Brazil in penalty shootouts in the knockout stages.

Croatia were aiming to make it to back-to-back World Cup finals. However, Lionel Messi's Argentina proved a step too much for them to mount, although they can still be proud of their campaign.

The Balkan outfit are looking to add another feather to their cap by winning the bronze medal today.

Fans are excited to see Majer and Stanisic start for Croatia against Morocco.

Majer hasn't started for his team until now but has shown flashes of brilliance even in the bit-part role he's played. He scored in their 4-1 group-stage win over Canada.

Meanwhile, Stanisic will play for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Bayern Munich defender is a highly talented youngster and fans had been eagerly waiting to see him play in the Qatar showpiece.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Morocco seeking more history against Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco are looking to create a piece of history of their own at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by winning the bronze medal.

The Atlas Lions are already the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Croatia and Morocco have already played out a 0-0 draw at this World Cup, will we see some goals today? 🤔 Croatia and Morocco have already played out a 0-0 draw at this World Cup, will we see some goals today? 🤔 https://t.co/EvsCb7PcBm

They topped a group featuring Croatia and Belgium before eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

Winning the bronze medal would add another feather to their cap.

Interestingly, when Croatia and Morocco played each other in the group stages, it ended in a 0-0 draw.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 5521 votes