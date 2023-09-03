"Sick of this", "We're going to win" - Arsenal fans left with mixed feelings after starting XI against Manchester United is announced

Arsenal fans currently have mixed emotions after Mikel Arteta named his starting XI against Manchester United. The Gunners are set to take on the Red Devils in a blockbuster Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (September 3).

Mikel Arteta and Co. have had a decent start to their season and are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with seven points. They started with back-to-back wins against Nottingham Forest (2-1) and Crystal Palace (1-0) before being held (2-2) against Fulham last week.

Arsenal will be aiming to get back to winning ways against an inconsistent Manchester United side. Erik ten Hag and Co. are currently 10th in the table with six points but have looked vulnerable in their three games so far.

For Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal. Ben White replaced Thomas Partey as the team's right-back after the latter suffered a groin injury. William Saliba and the returning Gabriel Magalhaes are the two centre-backs, while Oleksandr Zinchenko completes the defense.

The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. The attacking trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, and Bukayo Saka completes the starting XI.

Arsenal fans have mixed reactions to Arteta's line-up though. Some reacted positively on X (formerly Twitter):

However, some fans are dismayed with Kai Havertz starting despite struggling in his three appearances so far this season. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

The Gunners have won four of their last five league games at the Emirates against Manchester United, including the last two. They will be aiming to make it three in a row later today.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard gives his thoughts on facing Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard recently gave his thoughts on his side facing Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash today.

In his captain's notes for the matchday program, he wrote (via Arsenal's official website):

"It’s always a big one against Manchester United, and we always love to play in these games, especially in front of our supporters here at the Emirates. I remember the game here last season so clearly – the atmosphere was incredible."

He added:

"We’re excited to be back here and we know it will be another big test against United. They have a coach with a very clear idea of how he wants to play, what he wants from his team, and they will obviously be determined to kick on from last season too."

"It looks as though they are improving all the time and they have quality players throughout the team, so it’s a very strong side, but we know just how important a win could be for us."

Odegaard had a phenomenal 2022-23 season for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year for his efforts.

He has also scored one goal so far this season and will be aiming to make an impact against Manchester United.