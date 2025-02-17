“Sign him, it’s impossible to him” - Real Madrid legend opens up on what he told Florentino Perez after facing Kylian Mbappe 

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro has revealed that he asked club president Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe back in 2022 after playing against the Frenchman. The now-Manchester United star claimed that it was impossible to stop Mbappe.

In a recent interaction with Spanish media outlet Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra on X), Casemiro said:

"Did I ask to sign Mbappé after the Parc des Princes match? Yes. I spoke to the president and told him: ‘Sign him, it’s impossible to stop him.'"

The Brazilian midfielder was referring to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos secured a 3-2 aggregate win over the Paris-based club, but Mbappe was a thorn in the flash of the side. He scored the only goal in the first leg in France which ended 1-0. The Frenchman then scored again at the Santiago Bernabeu to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead.

However, Madrid rallied back to secure a quarter-final ticket after a second-half hat-trick from former striker Karim Benzema ensured a comeback for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Los Blancos went on to lift the Champions League that season, defeating Liverpool by 1-0 in the final.

Kylian Mbappe eventually joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer two seasons later. Casemiro, meanwhile, left the club to join Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

How has Kylian Mbappe performed since his move to Real Madrid?

After years of courting Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid eventually landed the Frenchman on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. The transfer came with much expectation as Mbappe was expected to further bolster an already formidable Madrid attack line.

However, the 26-year-old struggled in his first few months at the club. He was deployed in a more central attacking role ahead of his preferred left-wing position, which resulted in a reduction in his goals output. Mbappe faced criticism from fans and pundits alike for his slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former PSG man has now settled into his new role and is back to scoring regularly. He has netted seven times in his last five league outings. Overall, he has registered 24 goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions.

