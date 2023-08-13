"Sign Neymar ASAP," "We just got robbed" - Twitter reacts as 10-man Barcelona draw 0-0 against Getafe in La Liga fixture

Fans urged Barcelona to re-sign Neymar after the club were held to a goalless draw in their opening La Liga fixture against Getafe. Both sides were reduced to 10-men during the game.

Raphinha was sent off in the 42nd minute and Jaime Mata was given marching orders in the 57th minute of the match. Despite having 75 percent possession, Barca failed to carve out a goal opening.

The Blaugrana also saw a late penalty decision overturned. Fans on Twitter reacted as the reigning Spanish champions dropped points in their first game of the season. One fan wrote:

"Tough start, but remember, it's just the beginning. Our beloved Barca always fights back stronger. Let’s rally behind our team through highs and lows."

Another fan claimed:

"You did us dirty for your first game."

One more commented:

"WE JUST GOT ROBBED."

Another claimed:

"DISASTER!!"

Yet another fan wrote:

"SIGN NEYMAR ASAP."

One more claimed:

"Liquidate the club already."

Another opined:

"You need Neymar."

One fan thinks:

"Barca is just a mid team."

One more opined:

"Send Raphinha back to Brazil. He shouldn’t be a footballer."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Bring in Neymar, Barça need him."

One fan expressed astonishment, claiming:

"How did they cancel the penalty??"

Another took a shot at Xavi, writing:

"Xavi's haram ball is back."

Another wrote:

"I enjoyed the game despite the score. ill luck."

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto spoke about Neymar's potential return

PSG's Brazilian number 10 has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona. While he is linked with Al-Hilal, Barca are also in the conversation with reports stating that the player wants a one-year-loan.

Sergi Roberto is ready to welcome his former teammate with open arms. The Brazilian spent four seasons at the club between 2013 and 2017. Speaking about the PSG attacker, Roberto said (via Barca Universal):

“I’ve always had a special affection for Ney because of everything we’ve experienced at the club. Besides, I think he is a very different player."

He added:

"With the departure of ‘Ouss’, players of that talent are very important, but it’s something that the sporting management, the coach, and the president have to decide. I am very fond of him, and we want the best players to be in our squad.”

Neymar played 186 matches for Barcelona during his time at the club, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists across competitions. At 31, he still has a lot of football left in him and could serve the team well.