“Sign of a world-class player” - Luke Shaw explains what makes Cristiano Ronaldo the best 

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class footballer and has praised his winning mentality towards the game.

Speaking to TalkSPORT ahead of England's game against Andorra, Luke Shaw said it is a privilege to have someone like Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad through whom a lot can be learned. Shaw said:

“He’s definitely raised the levels. I think there’s no question why he’s been one of the best players in the world over the last ten years. The way he conducts himself, the standards he sets, and his mentality is one of the best I’ve ever witnessed."

Shaw added:

“It’s only good for us as teammates to be surrounded by someone like that, who will only raise the bar. We need to follow that. Everywhere he goes, he wins, and that’s why – because the standards he sets are so high."

Luke Shaw has admired Cristiano Ronaldo's movement and eye for a goal which always sees him in place at the right time to score. The 26-year-old full-back has labeled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as 'world-class'. He added:

“I haven’t had to mark him yet. But he’s very sharp, always in the right position to score the goals, and his movement is one of the best I’ve ever seen. It’s no surprise he’s scoring goals and he has been for many years because he’s always in the right place at the right time. That’s a sign of a world-class player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a great start to life at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an amazing start to his second stint as a Manchester United player. As things stand, the 36-year-old forward has scored five goals in six appearances for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo announced himself to his new fans in style by netting a brace on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United. Since then the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has gone from strength to strength.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar has scored twice in two Champions League games so far this season. Ronaldo netted a dramatic late winner against Villarreal to hand Manchester United their first three points in the Champions League.

Despite his good start to life in England, Cristiano Ronaldo did have an off game against Everton. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to start the 36-year-old forward from the bench. When he was finally introduced with 33 minutes left, Ronaldo hardly had any impact on the proceedings.

