“Signing Casemiro is a small step forward – but he’s not the answer” – Liverpool legend issues stern warning to Manchester United 

Manchester United have made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth €60 million + €10 million in add-ons. However, Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has warned the Red Devils that the Brazilian won't solve all of their problems.

Signing Casemiro is indeed a big statement from Manchester United. The Brazilian has been one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world, putting in some outstanding performances for Los Blancos.

Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.



Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-onsCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. https://t.co/tiuAdkCR81

Although Hamman reckons that the Brazilian is a great player, he has warned that the Brazilian's arrival won't instantly turn the Red Devils into title contenders. The former Liverpool midfielder was quoted as saying by the Mirror:

“Casemiro is a great player - you only have to look at what he has won at Madrid. But he isn’t going to United to win the league, is he? We’re only two games into the season and it’s already obvious that United aren’t going to be anywhere near the title race."

"They are years behind Liverpool and Manchester City - and they are losing ground to Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal as well."

Hamman went on to state that United still need to back manager Erik Ten Hag in subsequent transfer windows in order to start competing for trophies again. The German continued:

“Signing Casemiro is a small step forward - but he’s not the answer. It is going to take years and years of backing Erik ten Hag in the transfer market before United are challenging for the big trophies again. But that’s been obvious since [Sir Alex] Ferguson retired - and look at how many managers they have sacked in the process."

How will Casemiro fit in at Manchester United?

The midfielder will bring a winning mentality to Manchester United.

The Brazilian is expected to displace his countryman Fred and Scott McTominay from the starting XI and make the defensive midfield role his own at Old Trafford. This will give him the chance to form a formidable midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

Should the three players manage to gel, the Red Devils will be ready to stand up to any Premier League team in midfield.

