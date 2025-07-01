“Signing Kylian Mbappe was never a mistake” - Davide Ancelotti analyses what went wrong for Real Madrid last season

Davide Ancelotti has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappé and said signing the Real Madrid star was never a mistake. He claimed that the main problem faced by Los Blancos last season was the defense missing Eder Militão and Dani Carvajal due to injury.

Speaking to MARCA, Ancelotti said Mbappé is the most talented player in the world, and it was not the addition of the Frenchman that caused issues at Real Madrid. He pointed at the long-term injuries to their key defenders as the reason for the club's poor season and said via MadridXtra:

"What went wrong this season? First of all, signing Kylian Mbappé was NEVER a mistake because he's the most talented player in the world. We had to adapt the defense after losing two important players, Militão and Carvajal. I think all our problems were there, the defense."

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Mbappé earlier this year, calling him the best forward in the world. He added that the Frenchman was a great striker and said via ManagingMadrid:

"He is the best centre forward in the world, there were doubts about whether he could play there or whether he would be better on the left. He is a great striker, he is very good in the centre, more so than on the wing, his running is unique and he can take better advantage of it inside."

Kylian Mbappé scored 43 goals in his first season at Real Madrid, breaking the record held by Iván Zamorano. He joined them last summer on a free transfer after running down his contract at PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti did not want Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, claimed Emmanuel Petit

Davide Ancelotti's comments on Kylian Mbappé has come months after Emmanuel Petit claimed that Real Madrid players and Carlo Ancelotti did not want the Frenchman added to the squad. The former Arsenal and Chelsea star claimed that Florentino Perez forced the striker into the squad at Santiago Bernabeu and told Casino Hawks via GOAL:

"I'm sure that Carlo Ancelotti and several Real Madrid players didn't want the club to sign Kylian Mbappé in the summer. This was a dressing room who had just won La Liga and the Champions League and his arrival has only brought trouble.Ancelotti was on top of the world after winning the Champions League and I think he would've liked two or three players to fit into his squad but no big changes."

Kylian Mbappé is yet to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer after being hospitalized for gastroenteritis. He is expected to be back for the round of 16 clash against Juventus.

