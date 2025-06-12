“Signing for Real Madrid does not happen everyday” - Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers his first message for Los Blancos fans in perfect Spanish

Trent Alexander-Arnold surprised everyone by speaking perfect Spanish on his unveiling as a Real Madrid player on Thursday, June 12. Los Blancos secured the services of the English right-back from Liverpool last month.
Alexander-Arnold's contract was due to expire at the end of this month and he was previously expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent. However, the LaLiga giants reportedly struck a deal with the Reds to let him go in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.
The 26-year-old was officially presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday, in a ceremony at Valdebebas. When Trent Alexander-Arnold took over the microphone, however, he chose to speak in Spanish.
The Englishman thanked Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and revealed that joining the club was a dream come true.
“Signing for Real Madrid does not happen everyday. It’s a DREAM come true,” said Alexander-Arnold (via MadridXtra on X).
Trent Alexander-Arnold is like to compete with Dani Carvajal for the right-back slot under Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard is one of the legends of the game, but is already on the wrong side of 30.
The Englishman, meanwhile, is one of the finest in his position in the world at the moment, and enjoyed great success during his time with Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold won multiple trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
What did Real Madrid president Florentino Perez say at Trent Alexander-Arnold's unveiling?
Florentino Perez hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the greatest figures in world football during his unveiling. Perez also promised the Englishman that the fans will always support him.
"Dear Trent, you are now part of Real Madrid, the most admired, most loved and most successful club in the world. The club of the 15 European Cups. Here, the fans will always support you and will give you the strength you need when you need it most," said Perez (via MadridXtra on X).
He continued:
"You will live with values that are sacred to us, because they have marked our 123 years of history. You will see immediately what Real Madrid represents for hundreds and hundreds of millions of Madridistas around the world. Today is a day of great happiness for all Madridistas, because one of the greatest figures in world football is coming to our club, ready to enter the history of our club."
Alexander-Arnold registered 23 goals and 92 assists from 354 games for Liverpool in his career.