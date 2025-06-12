“Signing for Real Madrid does not happen everyday” - Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers his first message for Los Blancos fans in perfect Spanish

Trent Alexander-Arnold surprised everyone by speaking perfect Spanish on his unveiling as a Real Madrid player on Thursday, June 12. Los Blancos secured the services of the English right-back from Liverpool last month.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold's contract was due to expire at the end of this month and he was previously expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent. However, the LaLiga giants reportedly struck a deal with the Reds to let him go in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old was officially presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday, in a ceremony at Valdebebas. When Trent Alexander-Arnold took over the microphone, however, he chose to speak in Spanish.

Ad

Trending

The Englishman thanked Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and revealed that joining the club was a dream come true.

“Signing for Real Madrid does not happen everyday. It’s a DREAM come true,” said Alexander-Arnold (via MadridXtra on X).

Trent Alexander-Arnold is like to compete with Dani Carvajal for the right-back slot under Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard is one of the legends of the game, but is already on the wrong side of 30.

Ad

The Englishman, meanwhile, is one of the finest in his position in the world at the moment, and enjoyed great success during his time with Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold won multiple trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

What did Real Madrid president Florentino Perez say at Trent Alexander-Arnold's unveiling?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Florentino Perez hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the greatest figures in world football during his unveiling. Perez also promised the Englishman that the fans will always support him.

Ad

"Dear Trent, you are now part of Real Madrid, the most admired, most loved and most successful club in the world. The club of the 15 European Cups. Here, the fans will always support you and will give you the strength you need when you need it most," said Perez (via MadridXtra on X).

He continued:

Ad

"You will live with values that are sacred to us, because they have marked our 123 years of history. You will see immediately what Real Madrid represents for hundreds and hundreds of millions of Madridistas around the world. Today is a day of great happiness for all Madridistas, because one of the greatest figures in world football is coming to our club, ready to enter the history of our club."

Alexander-Arnold registered 23 goals and 92 assists from 354 games for Liverpool in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More