“Signing him would have been a special deal for Barcelona” - Iniesta says Premier League superstar could have been dream signing at Camp Nou

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has claimed that Mohamed Salah could have been a dream signing for Azulgrana. Salah has been one of the Premier League's best players in recent years.

Since his move to Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has so far scored 211 goals and has provided 89 assists in 349 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Iniesta reckons Salah would have been a dream signing for the Catalan club. The legendary midfielder said on the Vamos La Liga podcast (via Barca Universal):

"Signing Mohamed Salah would have been a special deal for Barcelona."

Mohamed Salah can score goals, as well as churn out assists. He is a supreme creator who and can rattle opposition defenses with his thunderous pace. Following Lionel Messi's departure, Salah could have been perhaps the best available replacement for La Blaugrana.

Barca, though, couldn't make such a marquee signing due to their cash-strapped situation. Salah stayed in the Premier League and continued to improve his stats for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah to Barcelona isn't a possibility anymore

Mohamed Salah remains one of the most decisive footballers in the world. However, a move to Barcelona is off the cards as La Blaugrana is set to start a new chapter under Hansi Flick.

As per Diario Sport, signing a new dynamic left winger is on Barca's agenda. Nico Williams is on the club's radar and could step up the pursuit for the Spain international.

As for the right wing, Lamine Yamal is a good option for Hansi Flick. The 16-year-old is one of the best youngsters in world football and is expected to be a mainstay in the team for the foreseeable future.

Salah, meanwhile, is expected to stay at Liverpool this season as the Merseysiders start a new era under Arne Slot. The Egyptian, however, has been on the radars of several Saudi Pro League clubs.